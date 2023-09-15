Coyotes Announce 2023-24 Theme Nights and Promotions

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

SCOTTSDALE ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes announced today the team's theme nights and promotions for the 2023-24 NHL season. In total, the Coyotes will have 18 theme and promotion nights this season that include several great promotional items that will be given away to fans at Mullett Arena.

Below is a current list of the Coyotes theme nights and giveaway items during the 2023-24 regular season:

• Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Opening Night presented by Gila River Resorts & Casinos: The Coyotes will kick off the regular season against the Anaheim Ducks. All fans in attendance will receive a Kachina Trucker Hat Mullet Wig courtesy of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. Fans are encouraged to attend the pre-game patio party outside Mullett Arena. Players will arrive on the Red Carpet and enter the arena through the patio between 10-11 a.m.

• Friday, Oct. 27 vs. Los Angeles Kings *

Pride Night: Join the Coyotes as they celebrate the pride community. Fans can purchase a special ticket package that will include a Coyotes pride T-shirt.

• Thursday, Nov. 2 vs. Montreal Canadiens *

Noche Con Los Yotes presented by Dignity Health: Celebrate Día de los Muertos with the Coyotes. All fans in attendance will receive a Los Yotes crewneck sweatshirt courtesy of Dignity Health.

• Monday, Nov. 20 vs. Los Angeles Kings *

Military Appreciation Night: Help the Coyotes honor local active and veteran military members. Fans can purchase a special ticket package that will include a Coyotes military themed hat.

• Thursday, Nov. 30 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Dignity Health: Join the Coyotes and the NHL in supporting the fight against cancer on Hockey Fights Cancer night presented by Dignity Health. All fans in attendance will receive an “I Fight For” Rally Towel courtesy of Dignity Health.

• Thursday, Dec. 7 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Hockey Talks presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona: Join the Coyotes as they continue to support positive change around mental health.

• Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Buffalo Sabres *

Happy HOWLidays: Celebrate the holiday season with the Coyotes.

• Tuesday, Jan. 2 vs. Florida Panthers

Health & Wellness Night presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona: Kick off the new year strong with the Coyotes. All fans in attendance will receive a Coyotes cross body bag courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.

• Sunday, Jan. 7 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Howler’s Birthday/Kids Day: Celebrate everyone’s favorite Coyote along with his friends.

• Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Nashville Predators *

90’s Rewind: The Coyotes will throw it back to the 90’s. All fans will receive a Coyotes Bucket Hat courtesy of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.

• Wednesday, Feb. 14 vs. Minnesota Wild

Valentine’s Day: Make it a special night with your loved one at the Coyotes Valentine’s Day game.

• Friday, Feb. 16 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Black Excellence Celebration: Join the Coyotes as they celebrate Black History Month with a game that honors and celebrates Black excellence in the community.

• Thursday, Mar. 7 vs. Minnesota Wild

D-backs Night: The Coyotes will celebrate the start of Spring Training with the D-backs. All fans in attendance will receive a Coyotes baseball jersey courtesy of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.

• Saturday Mar. 16 vs. New Jersey Devils

St. Patrick’s Day: Celebrate St. Patty’s Day with the Coyotes as they face-off against the Devils.

• Sunday, Mar. 24 vs. Dallas Stars

All fans will receive a Coyotes basketball jersey courtesy of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.

• Thursday, Mar. 28 vs. Nashville Predators

Inspiring Women Night: Join the Coyotes as they celebrate Women’s History Month with a game that honors and celebrates women in the community.

• Thursday, Apr. 3 vs. Vancouver Canucks

ASU Night: Join the Coyotes as they celebrate another great season and partnership with Arizona State University at Mullett Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a Coyotes car shade courtesy of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.

• Wednesday, Apr. 17 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Fan Appreciation Night: The Coyotes will show their appreciation for the best fans in the NHL.

The Coyotes home opener will take place on Saturday, October 21 versus the Anaheim Ducks. Game time is 1 p.m. at Mullett Arena. The Coyotes will be offering special ticket packages and offers over the next few weeks. For more information on Coyotes tickets, please call 480-563-PUCK (7825) or visit ArizonaCoyotes.com.

*All Theme Nights and Giveaways are subject to change.