Cooley Dazzles in Preseason Debut as Coyotes Top Kings 5-3

MELBOURNE, Australia – The Arizona Coyotes opened their preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (Friday night in the US), showcasing the NHL much to the delight of over 13,000 fans at Rod Laver Arena.

With two slick moves, Logan Cooley may have just put the entire world on notice, as well.

Cooley scored a highlight-reel goal in his first-career NHL action, Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz each recorded two points, and five different Coyotes scored as Arizona topped L.A. 5-3 in the first-ever NHL game played in the southern hemisphere. Connor Ingram made 29 saves for the Coyotes, including several critical stops down the stretch to secure the win.

Adrian Kempe, Trevor Moore, and Viktor Arvidsson each scored for the Kings, while Pheonix Copley took the loss after allowing four goals through two periods. David Rittich played the third period for LA, stopping all of the shots he faced.

Keller opened the scoring in the second with some flash of his own, banking a shot off Copley’s back and into the net for what became the first-ever NHL goal scored in the Southern Hemisphere. The 25-year-old picked up right where he left off following a career season last year, and the Coyotes’ top line of him, Barrett Hayton, and Schmaltz was one of the most effective of the night, combining for five points.