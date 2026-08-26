Washington Capitals 2026-27 National TV Broadcast Schedule

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will have 17 nationally televised games during the 2026-27 season, the National Hockey League announced today. The broadcast schedule includes eight games on TNT, four games on ESPN and two games on ABC. In addition, three of Washington’s games will air on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+.

The Capitals’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 7 at Capital One Arena will air on TNT. Eight of Washington’s nationally televised games will be against Metropolitan Division opponents, including all four matchups against the Penguins. Three of Washington’s final six regular-season games will be televised nationally on either ABC, ESPN or TNT.

In addition to the broadcast schedule, the Capitals announced 14 time changes from the original schedule: Nov. 17 at the Tampa Bay Lightning (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), Dec. 10 at the Seattle Kraken (from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.), Dec. 21 at the Toronto Maple Leafs (from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.), Dec. 26 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets (from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.), Jan. 10 at the Anaheim Ducks (from 8 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.), March 7 at the Minnesota Wild (from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.), March 10 at the Chicago Blackhawks (from 9:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.), March 15 vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning (from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.), March 18 at the Buffalo Sabres (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), March 21 at the New York Rangers (from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.), March 28 at the Toronto Maple Leafs (from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.), April 1 at the Philadelphia Flyers (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), April 6 at the Columbus Blue Jackets (from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.) and April 10 at the Philadelphia Flyers (from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.).