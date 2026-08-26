Washington Capitals 2026-27 National TV Broadcast Schedule

Washington’s 17 nationally televised games are tied for the fifth-most in the NHL

NationalBroadcast2627_Web

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will have 17 nationally televised games during the 2026-27 season, the National Hockey League announced today. The broadcast schedule includes eight games on TNT, four games on ESPN and two games on ABC. In addition, three of Washington’s games will air on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+.

The Capitals’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 7 at Capital One Arena will air on TNT. Eight of Washington’s nationally televised games will be against Metropolitan Division opponents, including all four matchups against the Penguins. Three of Washington’s final six regular-season games will be televised nationally on either ABC, ESPN or TNT.

In addition to the broadcast schedule, the Capitals announced 14 time changes from the original schedule: Nov. 17 at the Tampa Bay Lightning (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), Dec. 10 at the Seattle Kraken (from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.), Dec. 21 at the Toronto Maple Leafs (from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.), Dec. 26 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets (from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.), Jan. 10 at the Anaheim Ducks (from 8 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.), March 7 at the Minnesota Wild (from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.), March 10 at the Chicago Blackhawks (from 9:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.), March 15 vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning (from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.), March 18 at the Buffalo Sabres (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), March 21 at the New York Rangers (from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.), March 28 at the Toronto Maple Leafs (from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.), April 1 at the Philadelphia Flyers (from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), April 6 at the Columbus Blue Jackets (from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.) and April 10 at the Philadelphia Flyers (from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.).

Washington Capitals 2026-27 National T.V. Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (ET)

Network

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Pittsburgh Penguins

Capital One Arena

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia Flyers

Capital One Arena

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Tampa Bay Lightning

Benchmark International Arena

7:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Thursday, Dec. 10

Seattle Kraken

Climate Pledge Arena

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Dallas Stars

American Airlines Center

9:30 p.m.

TNT

Monday, Jan. 18

Pittsburgh Penguins

PPG Paints Arena

4 p.m.

TNT

Thursday, Feb. 25

Boston Bruins

TD Garden

8 p.m.

ESPN

Sunday, March 7

Minnesota Wild

Grand Casino Arena

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

Wednesday, March 10

Chicago Blackhawks

United Center

8 p.m.

TNT

Saturday, March 13

Pittsburgh Penguins

PPG Paints Arena

3 p.m.

ABC

Thursday, March 18

Buffalo Sabres

KeyBank Center

7:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Sunday, March 21

New York Rangers

Madison Square Garden

8 p.m.

TNT

Tuesday, March 23

Detroit Red Wings

Capital One Arena

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Wednesday, March 24

Detroit Red Wings

Little Caesars Arena

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Thursday, April 1

Philadelphia Flyers

Xfinity Mobile Arena

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Sunday, April 4

Pittsburgh Penguins

Capital One Arena

7 p.m.

ESPN

Saturday, April 10

Philadelphia Flyers

Xfinity Mobile Arena

12:30 p.m.

ABC

All preseason and regular season Capitals games will be televised locally on Monumental Sports Network (MNMT), with the exception of exclusive nationally broadcast games. Information regarding the Capitals complete local broadcast schedule on MNMT will be announced at a later date.

MNMT is available to fans through a variety of platforms, including traditional cable and satellite TV providers such as Fios and Xfinity, streaming platforms, and direct-to-consumer offerings. Capitals fans can tune in using their TV provider or TV Everywhere log-in , on monumentalplus.com, or by accessing the award-winning Monumental+ app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, DAZN, DIRECTV, Fire TV, Roku, Vizio, X1, and Xfinity Xumo and signing up for a Monumental+ subscription. Beyond the games, fans should be sure to tune into MNMT for comprehensive gameday programs, original programming featuring Capitals players, coaches, and staff, and robust multiplatform content covering top storylines throughout the season.

Related Content

Capitals Single Game Tickets Now Available for 2026-27 Season 

Capitals Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule

Caps Unveil 2026-27 Schedule

Capitals Announce Home Opener for 2026-27 Season

News Feed

Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Capitals Single Game Tickets Now Available for 2026-27 Season 

Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Registration Now Open for 2026-27 Future Caps Learn to Play Presented by World Wide Technology at 18 Local Rinks

Caps Unveil 2026-27 Schedule

Capitals Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule

Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Capitals Acquire Tyler Kopff from Buffalo for Zac Funk

Registration Now Open for DMV Girls Hockey Weekend, Taking Place at 18 Local Hockey Rinks on Sept. 12-13

Capitals Extend ECHL Affiliation with South Carolina Stingrays

GR8 Eight Signs Encore Extension

Capitals Sign Jacob MacDonald

Capitals Re-Sign Alex Ovechkin

Caps Ink Jenner, Desharnais, Holl as UFAs

Capitals Sign Justin Holl, Jonny Brodzinski and Josh Dunne