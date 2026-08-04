Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals, its players and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions

PWHL Clinics

During the 2025-26 season, the Washington Capitals, its players and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in more than $1.8 million raised for charity this season.

Over the next several weeks, WashCaps.com is presenting highlights across the following categories:

Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives

Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

Youth Hockey Development and District of Play

Capitals Player Programs

City Engagement

This week, WashCaps.com recaps:

Youth Hockey Development & District of Play

Mites on Ice Presented by BMW

Mites on Ice Presented by BMW: Through Mites on Ice presented by BMW, local youth players can play a game at Capital One Arena during intermission of a Capitals home game. These games are refereed by Caps Youth Hockey Development staff, as players get to wear Capitals jerseys on the ice. This program is limited to teams in the 8U age group, and a maximum of sixteen total players are allowed to participate. During the 2025-26 season, 630 players participated across 45 intermissions.

Future Caps Learn to Play Presented by World Wide Technology

Future Caps Learn to Play Presented by World Wide Technology: In partnership with the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association, the Capitals continued to offer the Future Caps Learn to Play program presented by World Wide Technology. During the 2025-26 season, the program introduced over 1,500 kids ages 5-9 to ice hockey. Since its launch in 2016, more than 12,000 players have been introduced to the sport. The program was offered at 21 local rinks throughout the 2025-26 season, including The Wharf seasonal rink in Washington, D.C.

On Dec. 19, Capitals forward and Learn to Play ambassador Aliaksei Protas and Capitals players Anthony Beauvillier and Justin Sourdif hosted a Future Caps Learn to Play holiday skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Protas and Capitals players Pierre-Luc Dubois, Ryan Leonard and Dylan McIlrath also hosted a Future Caps Learn to Play clinic at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on March 8.

Rising Stars Academy

Rising Stars Academy: The Capitals launched the Rising Stars Academy in 2023 as a co-ed program established to provide elite skill development and mentorship for local hockey players who have overcome barriers to access the sport. Clinics emphasize physical and mental strength as well as social discussions around hockey culture. The Rising Stars Academy is offered at no cost to participants and funded through the Capital Impact Fund.

This season, Capitals Youth Hockey Development hosted Rising Stars Academy clinics on Aug. 24 and Feb. 21 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, with a combined 183 athletes participating. The clinics featured on- and off-ice elements, including panels, skill development sessions, and culture conversations. Capitals players Declan Chisholm, Brandon Duhaime, Ryan Leonard, Justin Sourdif and Trevor van Riemsdyk participated in the February clinic with lead Rising Stars Academy instructor Bryan King. The Capitals also hosted a special Rising Stars Academy family skate at The Wharf for participants as part of Youth Hockey Weekend.

High School Captain’s Intermission

Capitals Cup High School Championships: The Capitals supported 14 high school hockey championships across eight leagues, crowning the “Caps Cup Champions.” There are currently 234 teams with 5,711 players and 897 coaches across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The Capitals provide Caps Cup-branded medals to all division winning teams across all leagues and host the Capitals Cup High School Hockey Hub – the home of stats, schedules, standings, rosters and more for every high school league and team in the region.

High School Captain’s Intermission: During the 2nd intermission of the Capitals game on Dec. 7, the Capitals honored over 100 local high school hockey senior captains. These seniors were thanked for their on- and off-ice leadership and celebrated as they embark on their next chapters post-graduation.

Coaches Day

Coaches Day: On Nov. 3, the Capitals hosted their fourth annual Coaches Day at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, moderated by Capitals alumnus and Monumental Sports Network analyst Craig Laughlin. The event saw over 170 local youth hockey coaches from across the region in attendance for a day of leadership development, coaching best practices and more. Attendees were invited to participate in an ADM coaching clinic with USA Hockey, as well as various breakout sessions and discussions with members of the Capitals coaching staff. The event also featured remarks from Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery.

Rink Pass: The Capitals Rink Pass program is an extension of the Hockey School platform, where students are first introduced to the sport in their physical education classes. The Rink Pass program provided students from across the region the opportunity to further engage with the sport outside of school through field trips to their local ice rinks for skating classes and local ball hockey rinks for continued hockey instruction. Through these field trips, students further their knowledge of the sport and continue their hockey instruction both on and off the ice.

Visits to each rink are scheduled in coordination with participating school systems and are offered to select grade levels. The Capitals provide transportation and all necessary equipment. The 2025-26 season saw more than 600 local students engaged across four field trips: one to MedStar Capitals Iceplex, one to Rockville Ice Arena and two to Capitals ball/inline rinks.

Youth Hockey Weekend

Youth Hockey Weekend: From Jan. 2-4, the Capitals hosted their fifth annual Youth Hockey Weekend, a celebration of all aspects of youth hockey across the region. Events and initiatives included the following:

On Jan. 2, the Capitals hosted two clinics (one co-ed and one all-girls) at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with over 150 youth players joined by special guest coaches and Capitals alumni Craig Laughlin, Alan May and Paul Mulvey. On Jan. 3, the Capitals hosted a youth hockey open practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, encouraging youth players to attend the team’s practice wearing their youth hockey jerseys.

The Capitals celebrated Youth Hockey Day presented by GEICO on Jan. 3 at Capital One Arena. Select youth hockey players from the region walked with Capitals players during pregame arrivals. Each Capitals player was paired with a local youth player while walking to the locker room, with both wearing the youth player’s team jersey. In-game and social content highlighted Capitals youth hockey programming throughout the evening. Game presentation activities throughout the evening also featured youth hockey players.

On Jan. 4, the Capitals hosted the first class of the Future Caps Learn to Play program presented by World Wide Technology at The Wharf outdoor rink and a Rising Stars Academy family skate afterwards.

October Saves

October Saves: The October Saves Goalie Challenge saw Capitals goaltenders Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson join youth hockey goalies from across Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland to collectively raise $185,000 in October, including a $20,000 contribution to the MSE Foundation through the October Saves campaign. Their fundraising contributed to $678,000 raised across the entire October Saves platform. The 10 highest local fundraisers attended the Capitals’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night in November to present a check to the #CapsFightCancer campaign and meet Lindgren and Thompson postgame.

PWHL Clinics

PWHL Clinics: During the Professional Women’s Hockey League Takeover Tour stop in Washington, D.C., Capitals Youth Hockey Development coaches teamed up with players from the Montreal Victoire to host two skills clinics for local players at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Across the clinics, 80 girls ages 7-17 hit the ice, learning from some of the top women’s hockey players and getting an unforgettable experience. After the clinics wrapped, both the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens held autograph sessions, giving players and fans a chance to meet some of the players.

Hockey School Presented by Capital One: The Capitals Hockey School presented by Capital One aims to provide access to the sport of hockey by introducing it to children in elementary and middle school. During the 2025-26 season, nearly 21,784 students were introduced to the program across 28 schools. The Capitals Youth Hockey Development staff conducted eight teacher trainings, as well as four school visits. The Capitals donated hockey equipment including sticks, nets, balls and pucks to each school, and physical education teachers receive a standardized curriculum following SHAPE America’s national requirements. There are currently 1,722 schools in the Hockey School program, reaching 1,191,369 students across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. In addition, 3,500 teachers have been trained through the Hockey School program.

Capitals Street Hockey League

Capitals Street Hockey League: Launched during the 2025-26 season, the Capitals Street Hockey League (CSHL) debuted this spring and saw 54 kids ages 5-12 compete across eight teams within two age divisions. The eight-week league provides a next-step avenue for kids who participated in a Caps Learn to Play clinic and are looking to continue playing or for existing players looking for a fun way to keep practicing their skills. The CSHL is now presented by GEICO.

Street Caps Learn to Play Presented by GEICO: A series of free introductory street hockey clinics were hosted at various Capitals outdoor street hockey rinks across the area. Designed to provide accessible entry points into the sport, the program has welcomed 350 participants across 10 fall and spring clinics.

Inline Caps Learn to Skate Clinics

Inline Caps Learn to Skate Clinics: The Learn to Inline Skate program offers free inline skating clinics for kids ages 5-17. Hosted at various Capitals outdoor inline rinks in Maryland and Virginia, the program is designed for first-time skaters and saw 177 participants engaged during the 2025-26 season across six clinics as of May 2025. On Nov. 2, Capitals forward Brandon Duhaime hosted a clinic for kids in the program at Lake Fairfax Park.

Inline Caps Learn to Play

Inline Caps Learn to Play: The program is a comprehensive instructional program designed to teach the fundamentals of inline hockey. Hosted at multiple rinks across Virginia and led by experienced local coaches, it welcomed 58 participants in its inaugural year. The program is executed in collaboration with Capitals Inline Hockey League clubs to develop a feeder system for those teams and ensure participants have a next-step place to play.

Capitals Inline Hockey League

Capitals Inline Hockey League: During the 2023-24 season, the Capitals announced the launch of the Capitals Inline Hockey League (CIHL), a youth inline travel league. Inline hockey players ages 8-18 are able to participate in the CIHL, which consists of one team per club, per division. As of the 2025-26 season, there are nearly 200 registered players. The CIHL hosted six tournaments this season. The participating clubs included the Fauquier Dragons, Fredericksburg Phantoms, Madison Wildfire, NOVA Fury, the Richmond Renegades and the Winchester Revolution. The Capitals also hosted the inaugural CIHL All-Star games this season, which saw players and coaches from each team and each division compete for a prize.

Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament

Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament: Since 2010, the Capitals have hosted a Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament in Baltimore City at Madison Square Recreation Center. This tournament was designed to provide local community centers with the opportunity to be introduced to the sport of hockey in a fun and competitive environment. This season’s tournament saw more than 150 youth participate across 16 community center teams.

ALL CAPS ALL HER

ALL CAPS ALL HER: The Capitals continued to offer programming through ALL CAPS ALL HER, an initiative that provides access to hockey and elevates the game for women and girls in the Washington, D.C., area. Nearly 1,300 women and girls participated in on- and off-ice programs within the ALL CAPS ALL HER platform during the 2025-26 season.

To date, nearly 5,000 individuals have participated in an ALL CAPS ALL HER-related initiative. ALL CAPS ALL HER recognizes and supports female players, coaches, referees, parents, advocates, students and leaders in the community. Events, programs and content provide various levels of entry into hockey for women and girls of all ages, offer leadership, business development, and networking opportunities and highlight influential women and families in the community.

DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day: The Capitals, Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association, USA Hockey and MSE Foundation teamed up for the fourth annual DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day on Sept. 13. With an annual grant of $25,000 from MSE Foundation supporting the event funding, as well as additional $7,991 raised from MSE Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle on Women in Hockey Night at the Capitals game on March 20, 16 rinks throughout the region hosted more than 630 girls as part of the day. Female participation in the Capitals Future Caps Learn to Play program presented by World Wide Technology increased by more than eight percent over the ensuing week.

ALL CAPS ALL HER Girls Learn to Play

ALL CAPS ALL HER Girls Learn to Play: The ALL CAPS ALL HER Girls Learn to Play program hosted three sessions at MedStar Capitals Iceplex throughout the 2025-26 season. This program provides girls 7-14 years old with foundational hockey skills in a supportive, all-girls setting. Nearly 100 girls were introduced to hockey this past year through the program.

ALL CAPS ALL HER Adult Learn to Play: The ALL CAPS ALL HER Adult Learn to Play program also hosted three sessions at MedStar Capitals Iceplex throughout the 2025-26 season, offering beginner hockey players a structured, judgement free space to learn the fundamentals of hockey. This program helps build community and confidence, while providing a great entry point for adults who are new to the sport. Over 150 women ages 18+ were introduced to hockey this past year through the program.

Capitals Women’s Hockey League (CWHL): The CWHL provides local women with a competitive league that strengthens community, increases access and gives players a consistent place to develop and compete. Hosted at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the CWHL expanded this past season from six teams to eight teams and had over 100 women ages 18+ participate.

Stripes For Her Officiating Clinic: Through the ALL CAPS ALL HER platform, the Capitals hosted Stripes For Her, a free women’s officiating clinic in partnership with The Ref Room. For the inaugural clinic, the Capitals invited Ashley Johnston, collegiate official and one of two female referees who officiated the 2025 NHL Prospects Tournament, to be the clinic’s lead instructor.

JWHL Challenge Cup and All-Star Clinic: Over 75 youth teams from across the U.S. and Canada came to compete in the Junior Women’s Hockey League Challenge Cup Tournament at Medstar Capitals Iceplex and Rockville Ice Arena. The weekend kicked off with an all-girls clinic, where various JWHL players and coaches helped lead the session alongside Capitals Youth Hockey Development staff.

District of Play

District of Play: District of Play is Monumental Sports & Entertainment's groundbreaking youth sports initiative dedicated to providing every child in Washington, D.C., with the opportunity to engage in sports and build lifelong health benefits. Through a multi-million-dollar, multi-year investment, the program focuses on creating safe play spaces, supplying essential equipment, and fostering community engagement. By empowering youth and uniting communities, District of Play aims to make sports accessible for all children in the District.

The Capitals’ District of Play youth hockey programming reached thousands of D.C.-area students this season across multiple initiatives. MSE and the Capitals provided opportunities at no cost for schools and families. Highlights included:

Rink Pass: The Rink Pass program provided students from DC Public Schools the opportunity to further engage with the sport outside of school through field trips to their local ice rinks for skating classes and local ball hockey rinks for continued hockey instruction. Through these field trips, students further their knowledge of the sport and continue their hockey instruction both on and off the ice.

Rush Rink at Watkins Elementary Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Street Hockey Clinic

Rush Rink at Watkins Elementary Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Street Hockey Clinic: The Capitals, MSE Foundation and DC Public Schools hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and street hockey clinic on Nov. 18 at the refurbished Rush Rink at Watkins Elementary School with Capitals alumnus Devante Smith-Pelly. The refurbished rink, part of MSE’s District of Play, was funded by a combined $87,000 donation from MSE Foundation, Revada Foundation, Clark Construction and The Greene Family, marking more than $1.1 million invested in play spaces since the launch of District of Play. As part of the day’s festivities, approximately 60 third graders from Watkins Elementary participated in a street hockey clinic after the ceremony.

5th Grade Cornerstone Skating Program

5th Grade Cornerstone Skating Program: Through MSE’s District of Play, close to 3,600 fifth graders will learn how to skate each year. The Cornerstone Skating Program brings students out of the classroom and onto the rink as part of their annual physical education curriculum, introducing them to a sport that may otherwise have been out of reach. Supported by MSE, the Capitals and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation and hosted at Fort Dupont Ice Arena, this program is executed at no cost to the participating DCPS schools and students.

FortDupontIceArena

Fort Dupont Ice Arena: In December, the Capitals and MSE Foundation joined the community in celebrating the grand reopening of the newly modernized DPR Fort Dupont Ice Arena. Through District of Play, the Capitals provided more than 300 new pairs of rental skates to the building. The organization also donated and installed a Sani Sport Supreme ozone unit that helps keep gear safer, fresher and longer lasting.

Outdoor Rink Season

Outdoor Rink Season: During outdoor rink season, the Capitals teamed up with rinks throughout Washington, D.C., on youth hockey programming supported by District of Play. This included:

  • Future Caps Learn to Play at The Wharf Ice Rink: The Capitals Future Caps Learn to Play program presented by World Wide Technology headed outdoors for the first time in its history. Over a six-week period, Capitals Youth Hockey Development staff led participants in instruction at The Wharf Ice Rink.
  • Canal Park Girls Skating Clinic: The Capitals hosted a free all-girls skating clinic at Canal Park on Feb. 8. Canal Park also hosted Free Skate Fridays presented by the Capitals as part of District of Play for a period this winter, inviting kids to skate for free. Additionally, Canal Park saw the Caps host a free Learn to Inline skate clinic, as well as a clinic for Kids On Ice program participants.

The Wharf and Canal Park rinks also featured Capitals and District of Play branding on their dasherboards, highlighting youth programming.

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