Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

ALL CAPS ALL HER Girls Learn to Play: The ALL CAPS ALL HER Girls Learn to Play program hosted three sessions at MedStar Capitals Iceplex throughout the 2025-26 season. This program provides girls 7-14 years old with foundational hockey skills in a supportive, all-girls setting. Nearly 100 girls were introduced to hockey this past year through the program.

ALL CAPS ALL HER Adult Learn to Play: The ALL CAPS ALL HER Adult Learn to Play program also hosted three sessions at MedStar Capitals Iceplex throughout the 2025-26 season, offering beginner hockey players a structured, judgement free space to learn the fundamentals of hockey. This program helps build community and confidence, while providing a great entry point for adults who are new to the sport. Over 150 women ages 18+ were introduced to hockey this past year through the program.

Capitals Women’s Hockey League (CWHL): The CWHL provides local women with a competitive league that strengthens community, increases access and gives players a consistent place to develop and compete. Hosted at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the CWHL expanded this past season from six teams to eight teams and had over 100 women ages 18+ participate.

Stripes For Her Officiating Clinic: Through the ALL CAPS ALL HER platform, the Capitals hosted Stripes For Her, a free women’s officiating clinic in partnership with The Ref Room. For the inaugural clinic, the Capitals invited Ashley Johnston, collegiate official and one of two female referees who officiated the 2025 NHL Prospects Tournament, to be the clinic’s lead instructor.

JWHL Challenge Cup and All-Star Clinic: Over 75 youth teams from across the U.S. and Canada came to compete in the Junior Women’s Hockey League Challenge Cup Tournament at Medstar Capitals Iceplex and Rockville Ice Arena. The weekend kicked off with an all-girls clinic, where various JWHL players and coaches helped lead the session alongside Capitals Youth Hockey Development staff.