Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals, its players and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions

KABOOM! Playground
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

During the 2025-26 season, the Washington Capitals, its players and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in more than $1.8 million raised for charity this season.

Over the next several weeks, WashCaps.com is presenting highlights across the following categories:

This week, WashCaps.com recaps Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation:

MSE Foundation

50/50 Raffles: Capitals fans helped raise $824,417 through MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffles during the 2025-26 season. The raffles take place online and in-game during all Capitals home games. One fan with the winning ticket number wins 50% of the collected amount at each game, as proceeds from the other half benefit community programs and organizations.

Capital Impact Fund: Six beneficiaries were awarded grants through the organization’s Capital Impact Fund for the 2025-26 season. Black Girl Hockey Club, DC Stars Hockey, the Seek 1st Foundation, Tender Bridge (Baltimore Banners), Titans Youth Hockey and the Tucker Road Parent Hockey Organization are the six nonprofits that received a combined $70,000 in funding. The organizations were selected by the Capitals based on their missions and plans to use the funding to provide further access to hockey in the Washington, D.C., area.

The objective of each grant is to provide access to the sport in all forms and concentrates on, but is not limited to equipment, ice time, school programs, program fees and access to the game. Since its inception, the Capitals and MSE Foundation have raised more than $500,000 for the Capital Impact Fund.

The Capital Impact Fund also supports the Rising Stars Academy, which was launched by the Capitals in 2023 as a co-ed program that provides elite skill development and mentorship for local hockey players who have overcome barriers to access the sport.

ERG Donations: MSE Foundation provided a $5,000 grant to an organization related to each of MSE’s eight employee resource groups. These organizations included CURE Epilepsy, The Family Place, Sports Biz Careers, N Street Village, Project GiveBack, Asian American LEAD, Micah House and Thrive DC. MSE founder, chairman, managing partner and CEO Ted Leonsis also matched each grant, totaling $80,000 worth of contributions during the 2025-26 season.

KABOOM! Playground

KABOOM! Playground: In September, MSE Foundation partnered with The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School and KABOOM! to build and unveil the school’s first playground. More than 100 volunteers, including Capitals players Anthony Beauvillier, Ethen Frank and Dylan McIlrath and other MSE athletes, participated in the event. This marked the 13th playground MSE Foundation and KABOOM! have built together in the D.C. region since their partnership began in 2011. The playgrounds have benefitted approximately 6,741 children across the D.C. region.

EXP Esports Benefit

EXP Esports Benefit: MSE Foundation and MSE’s esports division held the inaugural EXP (Every Extra Penny) charity livestream on Sept. 16. Proceeds from the livestream benefited Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, supporting the organization’s esports programming that provides local youth with a safe and engaging environment to develop skills through play. Capitals forward Brandon Duhaime and Monumental Sports Network analyst Craig Laughlin joined other MSE athletes for the event.

Caps Canine Calendar

Caps Canine Calendar: In the fall, Capitals players participated in the annual Caps Canine Calendar photoshoot. The calendar featured the 2025-26 Capitals roster with their dogs, as well as dogs available for adoption through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue. This edition raised $106,910, with proceeds benefiting Wolf Trap Animal Rescue and MSE Foundation. MSE Foundation and the Capitals have raised nearly $700,000 for local animal shelters through the sale of Caps Canine Calendars since 2012.

Washington Capitals x Nationals Collaboration

Washington Capitals x Nationals Collaboration: As the Capitals partnered with the Washington Nationals to release a collaborative specialty jersey in Sept., MSE Foundation and Washington Nationals Philanthropies auctioned off the specialty jerseys and limited-edition co-branded pucks. The auction raised $38,706.59, with proceeds benefiting their collective impact in D.C.’s Wards 7 and 8.

Hispanic Heritage Month Grant

Hispanic Heritage Month Grant: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, MSE Foundation allocated a $10,000 grant to the Latino Student Fund (LSF). The funds were presented to the LSF through a check presentation during Hispanic Heritage Night at Capital One Arena on Oct. 14, when the team took on Tampa Bay Lightning. That night’s MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffle raised an additional $5,812 for the LSF.

The LSF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth and families in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region. Through programs in tutoring, mentoring, college access and family education, the LSF provides culturally responsive, personalized support that enables students to succeed academically, develop leadership skills and pursue higher education and career opportunities.

Food Drive: At the Nov. 17 game against the Los Angeles Kings, MSE Foundation collected non-perishable food items for DC Food Project and DC Central Kitchen. DC Food Project provides school children and their families access to additional food resources during the school day and over the weekends when school meals are not available to them, and DC Central Kitchen provides hands-on culinary job training for individuals facing high barriers to employment while creating living wage jobs and bringing nutritious, dignified food where it is most needed.

MSE Foundation also provided $100,000 in grants to four local nonprofits working to address food insecurity across the Washington, D.C., region. Each organization — DC Food Project, DC Central Kitchen, So Others Might Eat (SOME) and the Capital Area Food Bank — received $25,000 to support ongoing efforts to provide nutritious meals and critical food access to residents in the DMV. This was in addition to MSE providing a $25,000 grant to Bread for the City’s Holiday Helpings program, which provided holiday meal kits to more than 17,000 families.

Hockey Fights Cancer

Hockey Fights Cancer: In conjunction with Hockey Fights Cancer Month, MSE Foundation held an auction in support of cancer-related causes. The auction featured autographed specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that were worn by Capitals players during the team's Hockey Fights Cancer skate on Nov. 16, as well as during player arrivals on Nov. 22. In addition to the autographed jerseys, the auction featured autographed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks. Proceeds from the jerseys and pucks benefited Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington and MSE Foundation.

In addition, the auction featured a signed official Capitals Alex Ovechkin goal counter in honor of The GR8 Chase, an autographed giant spoon from the launch of Ovi’s Great Crunch, a cereal Ovechkin and Giant Food collaborated on earlier in fall, Hockey Fights Cancer pucks signed by Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky and more. Proceeds from these items benefited THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer.

The auction raised $116,365.45, and that night’s MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffle raised $26,960, with proceeds benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research in support of THE GR8 CHASE For Victory Over Cancer. During the game, Leidos also presented MSE

Foundation with a $40,000 check, with the funds designated for the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries.

Holiday Giving: MSE Foundation celebrated another impactful Season of Giving, supporting neighbors across the Washington, D.C., region with nearly $200,000 in direct support, essentials, gifts, meals and family resources throughout the holiday season. Holiday giving efforts extended across the full MSE enterprise, with the Capitals, Wizards, Mystics and Capital City Go-Go teaming up with MSE Foundation to host more than 40 community events in November and December – doubling the number of holiday giving events held in 2024.

The Salvation Army’s Turning Point Center: MSE Foundation and the Capitals supported families at The Salvation Army’s Turning Point Center by providing holiday gifts for all 16 enrolled families. At the Dec. 23 game against the New York Rangers, these families were hosted in a suite, where they received presents and participated in meet-and-greets. The Salvation Army was also the beneficiary of MSE Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle on Dec. 7, which raised $18,530.

First Responders Night: During First Responders Night presented by Google Cloud on Jan. 15, MSE Foundation presented a $10,000 check to HEROES Inc. In addition, proceeds from MSE Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle that night raised $27,030, with proceeds benefiting the DC Fire & EMS Foundation.

Pride Night

Pride Night: MSE Foundation’s Pride Auction raised $31,107, with proceeds benefiting the Wanda Alston Foundation and a portion of funds allocated for MSE Foundation. During the Pride Night game on Jan. 17, Giant presented a $5,000 check to the Wanda Alston Foundation, which is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that launched D.C.’s first housing program exclusively serving LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness. The auction featured signed Capitals player-used sticks wrapped in rainbow-color Pride tape, Capitals Pride pucks signed by Capitals players, additional Capitals items and groceries for a year from Giant.

MSE Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle on Jan. 17 raised $29,520, with proceeds benefiting You Can Play. You Can Play works with partners, sports, leagues, teams and individuals to ensure LGBTQ+ belonging at every level of the game.

USA Warriors Donation: In February, the Washington Capitals Alumni Association and MSE Foundation donated $25,000 to the USA Warriors to support funding for the Washington Capitals Warriors Hockey Team. The Washington Capitals Warriors launched in 2024 in collaboration with the USA Warriors and Capital Beltway Warriors. Washington Capitals Warriors is entirely comprised of combat wounded or service-disabled veterans from the Washington Capitals region. The Washington Capitals Warriors represent the Washington Capitals at NHL-branded and USA Hockey events to showcase the abilities of local veterans injured in service to the U.S.

Salute to the Military Night: MSE Foundation’s Salute to the Military Auction raised $44,342, with proceeds benefiting United Heroes League and MSE Foundation. United Heroes League helps united military families and communities through the power of sports by providing free equipment, skill-development camps, financial support and unforgettable experiences to children of service members. Auction items included autographed military-themed jerseys and autographed pucks.

Proceeds from MSE Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle during the 24th annual Salute to the Military Night on March 3 raised $21,580, with proceeds benefiting Children of the Fallen Patriots Foundation. Children of the Fallen Patriots Foundation provides college and trade school scholarships, educational assistance, and career support to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

Caps Fore Charity

Caps Fore Charity: The full 2025-26 Capitals roster and Capitals alumni participated in Caps Fore Charity presented by Google Cloud in March. The annual event brought players, alumni, partners and fans together around Topgolf to raise funds for MSE Foundation programming.

Cherry Blossom Night

Cherry Blossom Night: MSE Foundation’s Cherry Blossom Auction raised $95,629, with proceeds benefiting MSE Foundation. The auction featured a full team set of the Cherry Blossom specialty jerseys autographed by Capitals players, as well as autographed limited-edition Capitals-branded Cherry Blossom pucks and a painting from TKOPaintings of Capitals forward Tom Wilson signed by Wilson.

MSE Foundation’s 50/50 raffle on March 18 raised $18,630, with proceeds benefiting City Blossoms. City Blossoms is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that cultivates the well-being of our communities through creative programming in kid-driven gardens.

Ahead of Cherry Blossom Night Presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals, the Capitals and MSE Foundation hosted a Marion Street Intergenerational Garden spring makeover presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals in partnership with City Blossoms on March 11. Volunteers from MSE and Vanda Pharmaceuticals planted vegetables and flowers at the Marion Street Intergenerational Garden, as MSE Foundation presented City Blossoms with a check for $10,000.

Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Game: As part of the Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness game in partnership with MedStar Health on March 9, MSE Foundation presented a $10,000 check to Shoulder Check in support of their mission. Shoulder Check is a commitment to reaching out, checking in and making contact, on and off the ice. The initiative works to inspire and empower young men and women to commit to supporting each other through small acts that have a big impact, sometimes as simple as a hand on a shoulder.

That night’s MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffle raised $18,260, with proceeds benefiting Morgan's Message. Morgan’s Message aims to amplify stories, resources and expertise to strengthen student-athlete mental health, build a community by and for athletes through peer-to-peer conversations and provide a platform for advocacy.

Garage Sale: In September, the Capitals hosted a ‘Garage Sale’ at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, featuring Capitals items and prior giveaways. The event raised $58,658, with proceeds benefiting MSE Foundation.

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