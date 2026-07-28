Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Hockey Fights Cancer: In conjunction with Hockey Fights Cancer Month, MSE Foundation held an auction in support of cancer-related causes. The auction featured autographed specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that were worn by Capitals players during the team's Hockey Fights Cancer skate on Nov. 16, as well as during player arrivals on Nov. 22. In addition to the autographed jerseys, the auction featured autographed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks. Proceeds from the jerseys and pucks benefited Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington and MSE Foundation.
In addition, the auction featured a signed official Capitals Alex Ovechkin goal counter in honor of The GR8 Chase, an autographed giant spoon from the launch of Ovi’s Great Crunch, a cereal Ovechkin and Giant Food collaborated on earlier in fall, Hockey Fights Cancer pucks signed by Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky and more. Proceeds from these items benefited THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer.
The auction raised $116,365.45, and that night’s MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffle raised $26,960, with proceeds benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research in support of THE GR8 CHASE For Victory Over Cancer. During the game, Leidos also presented MSE
Foundation with a $40,000 check, with the funds designated for the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries.
Holiday Giving: MSE Foundation celebrated another impactful Season of Giving, supporting neighbors across the Washington, D.C., region with nearly $200,000 in direct support, essentials, gifts, meals and family resources throughout the holiday season. Holiday giving efforts extended across the full MSE enterprise, with the Capitals, Wizards, Mystics and Capital City Go-Go teaming up with MSE Foundation to host more than 40 community events in November and December – doubling the number of holiday giving events held in 2024.
The Salvation Army’s Turning Point Center: MSE Foundation and the Capitals supported families at The Salvation Army’s Turning Point Center by providing holiday gifts for all 16 enrolled families. At the Dec. 23 game against the New York Rangers, these families were hosted in a suite, where they received presents and participated in meet-and-greets. The Salvation Army was also the beneficiary of MSE Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle on Dec. 7, which raised $18,530.
First Responders Night: During First Responders Night presented by Google Cloud on Jan. 15, MSE Foundation presented a $10,000 check to HEROES Inc. In addition, proceeds from MSE Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle that night raised $27,030, with proceeds benefiting the DC Fire & EMS Foundation.