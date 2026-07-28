Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

MSE Foundation

50/50 Raffles: Capitals fans helped raise $824,417 through MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffles during the 2025-26 season. The raffles take place online and in-game during all Capitals home games. One fan with the winning ticket number wins 50% of the collected amount at each game, as proceeds from the other half benefit community programs and organizations.

Capital Impact Fund: Six beneficiaries were awarded grants through the organization’s Capital Impact Fund for the 2025-26 season. Black Girl Hockey Club, DC Stars Hockey, the Seek 1st Foundation, Tender Bridge (Baltimore Banners), Titans Youth Hockey and the Tucker Road Parent Hockey Organization are the six nonprofits that received a combined $70,000 in funding. The organizations were selected by the Capitals based on their missions and plans to use the funding to provide further access to hockey in the Washington, D.C., area.

The objective of each grant is to provide access to the sport in all forms and concentrates on, but is not limited to equipment, ice time, school programs, program fees and access to the game. Since its inception, the Capitals and MSE Foundation have raised more than $500,000 for the Capital Impact Fund.

The Capital Impact Fund also supports the Rising Stars Academy, which was launched by the Capitals in 2023 as a co-ed program that provides elite skill development and mentorship for local hockey players who have overcome barriers to access the sport.

ERG Donations: MSE Foundation provided a $5,000 grant to an organization related to each of MSE’s eight employee resource groups. These organizations included CURE Epilepsy, The Family Place, Sports Biz Careers, N Street Village, Project GiveBack, Asian American LEAD, Micah House and Thrive DC. MSE founder, chairman, managing partner and CEO Ted Leonsis also matched each grant, totaling $80,000 worth of contributions during the 2025-26 season.