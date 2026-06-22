Capitals, Flyers to Meet in Hershey as Washington Unveils 2026-27 Preseason Schedule

The Washington Capitals have released their 2026-27 preseason schedule, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Washington will host their first home preseason game at GIANT Center in Hershey, PA on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. against the Philadelphia Flyers. It will mark the second consecutive season that the Capitals have hosted a preseason game at GIANT Center and the fourth time in franchise history overall. Capitals season ticket members will receive additional details about this preseason game along with a presale opportunity from Hershey.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Washington Capitals back to GIANT Center for a second consecutive year,” said Hershey Bears Vice President of Hockey Operations Bryan Helmer. “Last year’s event was a great success that highlighted our incredibly strong partnership with Washington, and we’re excited to have this marquee showcase returning to Chocolatetown. Opening the hockey season with NHL action in Hershey is special, and we know the best fans in the American Hockey League will be ready to provide another phenomenal atmosphere this September.”

The Capitals and Bears have enjoyed a successful affiliation that began 21 years ago ahead of the 2005-06 season. Hershey has won the Calder Cup five times during the current partnership (2006, 2009, 2010, 2023, 2024) and no NHL-AHL pairing has won more Calder Cups in that span. When Washington won the Stanley Cup in 2018, 14 players on the club’s playoff roster previously played in Hershey, including 10 former Bears who dressed in the Cup-clinching Game 5 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Last season, the Capitals roster featured 14 players who have also played in Hershey for the Bears. Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas were part of Hershey’s 2023 Calder Cup team, while Ethen Frank and Dylan McIlrath led Hershey to back-to-back Calder Cups in 2023 and 2024.

The Capitals will open their preseason schedule against the Boston Bruins on Sunday, Sept. 20 at TD Garden before taking on the Flyers on Sept. 21 at GIANT Center. Washington will return to Capital One Arena to face the Bruins on Friday, Sept. 25 and will conclude its preseason schedule on Saturday, Sept. 26 against the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Capitals were 5-1-0 in the preseason in 2026-27 and their all-time preseason record is 187-138-33-19.

The complete 2026-27 NHL regular season schedule will be released at a later date.