Capitals Single Game Tickets Now Available for 2026-27 Season 

Arlington, Va. – Washington Capitals single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season presented by Capital One are now available via Ticketmaster.com.

The Capitals will host their home opener at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 7, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m.

Captain Alex Ovechkin returns for his 22nd season, while offseason acquisitions Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou, Boone Jenner and Vincent Desharnais enter the fold and look to help the Capitals return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 17th time in 20 years and compete for another Stanley Cup. Washington’s revamped lineup is expected to feature five players who have scored 30 goals at least once in the last two seasons and 11 players who have reached the 20-goal mark in their careers. Rookies Cole Hutson and Ilya Protas join Ryan Leonard as players age 21 or younger on the roster to complement veterans Tom Wilson, Jakob Chychrun, Dylan Strome, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Logan Thompson.

The Capitals have five homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being two five-game homestands at Capital One Arena from Oct. 14-28 and Feb. 14-23. Nineteen of the Capitals’ 42 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, which include five games on Friday, nine on Saturday and five on Sunday. Washington will once again have home games on the day before (Nov. 25 vs. Philadelphia) and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 27 vs. Florida), as well as the day after Christmas (Dec. 26 vs. Columbus). In addition, the Capitals will take on the Utah Mammoth on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 14) at 1 p.m.

Last season, the Capitals posted the sixth-best home record (25-11-5) in the NHL.

Washington Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team by calling 202-266-CAPS or emailing [email protected]. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel listed above and also through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster.

Washington Capitals full season ticket memberships and partial plans for the 2026-27 season are also available for purchase. For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashingtonCaps.com.

Home dates to remember:

Oct. 7 – Home opener at Capital One Arena vs. Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Oct. 9 – The New York Rangers make their first of two visits to Capital One Arena for a Friday night showdown

Oct. 17 – The Capitals face Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils for a Saturday afternoon divisional contest

Oct. 24 – The Capitals host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night

Nov. 1 – Washington hosts the Minnesota Wild at 3:30 p.m. the day after Halloween

Nov. 25 – The Capitals face off with division rival Philadelphia the night before Thanksgiving

Nov. 27 – The Florida Panthers visit Capital One Arena the day after Thanksgiving

Dec. 26 – The Capitals face the Columbus Blue Jackets the day after Christmas

Dec. 28 – Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to Capital One Arena

Jan. 14 – The Capitals face the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes

Jan. 16 – Washington takes on Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night

Jan. 22 – The Capitals host the New York Islanders on Friday night

Feb. 14 – Washington hosts the Utah Mammoth on Super Bowl Sunday

Feb. 19 – Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks make their lone visit to Capital One Arena for a Friday night showdown

March 3 – The Carolina Hurricanes return for their second trip to D.C.

March 15 – The Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in a Monday afternoon matinee

March 30 – The Capitals face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks

April 3 – The Capitals host division rival Columbus on Saturday in the penultimate home game of the 2026-27 regular season