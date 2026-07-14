Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

During the 2025-26 season, the Washington Capitals, its players and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in more than $1.8 million raised for charity this season.

Over the next several weeks, WashCaps.com is presenting highlights across the following categories:

Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives

Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

Youth Hockey Development and District of Play

Capitals Player Programs

City Engagement

This week, WashCaps.com recaps Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives:

Caps Care Community Programs & Initiatives