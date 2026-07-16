Capitals Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule

Washington opens season on Oct. 2 at Carolina and visits Tampa Bay on Oct. 3 before hosting Pittsburgh in home opener on Oct. 7

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By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The National Hockey League today announced the 2026-27 regular-season schedule for the Washington Capitals, presented by Ticketmaster. The Capitals will open the season on Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center before heading to Tampa to face the Lightning on Oct. 3 at Benchmark International Arena. Washington will return to Capital One Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 7, to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. in the home opener. 

The Capitals have five homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being two five-game homestands at Capital One Arena from Oct. 14-28 and Feb. 14-23. Washington also has five stretches of at least three consecutive road games, including a season-long six-game road trip from Dec. 3-15. In addition, the Capitals will have 14 sets of back-to-back games. 

Nineteen of the Capitals’ 42 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, which include five games on Friday, nine on Saturday and five on Sunday. Washington will once again have home games on the day before (Nov. 25 vs. Philadelphia) and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 27 vs. Florida), as well as the day after Christmas (Dec. 26 vs. Columbus). In addition, the Capitals will take on the Utah Mammoth on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 14) at 1 p.m. 

The Capitals’ schedule will pause for a nine-day break from Feb. 4-12, which overlaps with the 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend, set to take place Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. 

Last season, the Capitals posted the sixth-best home record (25-11-5) in the NHL. 

Television broadcast plans will be released at a later date. All Capitals games can be heard on the Capitals Radio Network, 106.7 The Fan, WashingtonCaps.com and on the Washington Caps mobile app. 

Capitals fans can download the schedule or sync it to their devices by visiting https://www.nhl.com/capitals/fans/schedule-downloads.

Washington Capitals full season ticket memberships and partial plans for the 2026-27 season are currently available for purchase. Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team by calling 202-266-CAPS or emailing [email protected]. Information on single-game tickets will be announced at a later date. 

Home dates to remember: 

  • Oct. 7 – Home opener at Capital One Arena vs. Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins 
  • Oct. 9 – The New York Rangers make their first of two visits to Capital One Arena for a Friday night showdown 
  • Oct. 17 – The Capitals face Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils for a Saturday afternoon divisional contest 
  • Oct. 24 – The Capitals host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night 
  • Nov. 1 – Washington hosts the Minnesota Wild at 3:30 p.m. the day after Halloween 
  • Nov. 25 – The Capitals face off with division rival Philadelphia the night before Thanksgiving  
  • Nov. 27 – The Florida Panthers visit Capital One Arena the day after Thanksgiving 
  • Dec. 26 – The Capitals face the Columbus Blue Jackets the day after Christmas 
  • Dec. 28 – Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to Capital One Arena 
  • Jan. 14 – The Capitals face the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes 
  • Jan. 16 – Washington takes on Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night 
  • Jan. 22 – The Capitals host the New York Islanders on Friday night 
  • Feb. 14 – Washington hosts the Utah Mammoth on Super Bowl Sunday  
  • Feb. 19 – Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks make their lone visit to Capital One Arena for a Friday night showdown 
  • March 3 – The Carolina Hurricanes return for their second trip to D.C.  
  • March 15 – The Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in a Monday afternoon matinee  
  • March 30 – The Capitals face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks 
  • April 3 – The Capitals host division rival Columbus on Saturday in the penultimate home game of the 2026-27 regular season 
  • April 4 – Washington completes its 2026-27 home regular-season schedule against the Pittsburgh Penguins

Note: The complete Washington Capitals 2026-27 schedule can be found below.

Day
Date
Visitor
Home
Time (ET)
Fri.
10/2/2026
Washington
Carolina
7:00 PM
Sat.
10/3/2026
Washington
Tampa Bay
7:00 PM
Wed. 
10/7/2026
Pittsburgh
Washington
7:30 PM
Fri.
10/9/2026
N.Y. Rangers
Washington
7:00 PM
Sun.
10/11/2026
Seattle
Washington
5:00 PM
Tue.
10/13/2026
Washington
Carolina
6:45 PM
Wed. 
10/14/2026
Montreal
Washington
7:30 PM
Sat.
10/17/2026
New Jersey
Washington
1:00 PM
Tue.
10/20/2026
Los Angeles
Washington
7:00 PM
Sat.
10/24/2026
Buffalo
Washington
7:00 PM
Wed. 
10/28/2026
Philadelphia
Washington
7:30 PM
Thu.
10/29/2026
Washington
Nashville
8:00 PM
Sun.
11/1/2026
Minnesota
Washington
3:30 PM
Tue.
11/3/2026
Dallas
Washington
7:00 PM
Sat.
11/7/2026
Florida
Washington
12:30 PM
Tue.
11/10/2026
Washington
Ottawa
7:00 PM
Thu.
11/12/2026
Washington
New Jersey
7:00 PM
Sat.
11/14/2026
New Jersey
Washington
7:00 PM
Tue.
11/17/2026
Washington
Tampa Bay
7:00 PM
Thu.
11/19/2026
Buffalo
Washington
7:00 PM
Sat.
11/21/2026
Washington
Boston
7:00 PM
Wed. 
11/25/2026
Philadelphia
Washington
7:00 PM
Fri.
11/27/2026
Florida
Washington
3:00 PM
Sat.
11/28/2026
Washington
St. Louis
7:00 PM
Tue.
12/1/2026
Vancouver
Washington
7:00 PM
Thu.
12/3/2026
Washington
Edmonton
7:00 PM
Sat.
12/5/2026
Washington
Calgary
3:30 PM
Mon.
12/7/2026
Washington
Vancouver
9:00 PM
Thu.
12/10/2026
Washington
Seattle
9:00 PM
Sat.
12/12/2026
Washington
Colorado
9:00 PM
Tue.
12/15/2026
Washington
Dallas
9:30 PM
Thu.
12/17/2026
Detroit
Washington
7:00 PM
Sat.
12/19/2026
St. Louis
Washington
7:00 PM
Mon.
12/21/2026
Washington
Toronto
1:00 PM
Sat.
12/26/2026
Columbus
Washington
7:00 PM
Mon.
12/28/2026
Edmonton
Washington
7:00 PM
Wed. 
12/30/2026
Washington
N.Y. Islanders
4:00 PM
Thu.
12/31/2026
Washington
Columbus
2:00 PM
Sat.
1/2/2027
Ottawa
Washington
7:00 PM
Mon.
1/4/2027
Toronto
Washington
7:30 PM
Wed. 
1/6/2027
Washington
Los Angeles
10:00 PM
Fri.
1/8/2027
Washington
San Jose
10:00 PM
Sun.
1/10/2027
Washington
Anaheim
8:00 PM
Tue.
1/12/2027
Vegas
Washington
7:00 PM
Thu.
01/14/27
Carolina
Washington
7:00 PM
Sat.
01/16/27
Colorado
Washington
7:00 PM
Mon.
01/18/27
Washington
Pittsburgh
4:00 PM
Tue.
01/19/27
Montreal
Washington
7:00 PM
Fri.
01/22/27
N.Y. Islanders
Washington
7:00 PM
Sun.
01/24/27
Washington
New Jersey
7:00 PM
Fri.
01/29/27
Washington
Utah
9:00 PM
Sat.
01/30/27
Washington
Vegas
10:00 PM
Tue.
02/02/27
Winnipeg
Washington
6:00 PM
Wed. 
02/03/27
Washington
Florida
7:00 PM
Sat.
02/13/27
Washington
Montreal
1:00 PM
Sun.
02/14/27
Utah
Washington
1:00 PM
Tue.
02/16/27
Anaheim
Washington
7:00 PM
Fri.
02/19/27
San Jose
Washington
7:00 PM
Sun.
02/21/27
Nashville
Washington
6:00 PM
Tue.
02/23/27
N.Y. Rangers
Washington
7:00 PM
Thu.
02/25/27
Washington
Boston
8:00 PM
Fri.
02/26/27
Washington
N.Y. Rangers
7:00 PM
Mon.
03/01/27
Washington
N.Y. Islanders
7:00 PM
Wed. 
03/03/27
Carolina
Washington
7:00 PM
Fri.
03/05/27
Washington
Winnipeg
8:00 PM
Sun.
03/07/27
Washington
Minnesota
8:30 PM
Tue.
03/09/27
Calgary
Washington
7:00 PM
Wed. 
03/10/27
Washington
Chicago
9:30 PM
Sat.
03/13/27
Washington
Pittsburgh
3:00 PM
Mon.
03/15/27
Tampa Bay
Washington
1:00 PM
Wed. 
03/17/27
N.Y. Islanders
Washington
7:00 PM
Thu.
03/18/27
Washington
Buffalo
7:00 PM
Sun.
03/21/27
Washington
N.Y. Rangers
7:00 PM
Tue.
03/23/27
Detroit
Washington
7:00 PM
Wed. 
03/24/27
Washington
Detroit
7:30 PM
Fri.
03/26/27
Boston
Washington
7:00 PM
Sun.
03/28/27
Washington
Toronto
6:00 PM
Tue.
03/30/27
Chicago
Washington
7:00 PM
Thu.
04/01/27
Washington
Philadelphia
7:00 PM
Sat.
04/03/27
Columbus
Washington
5:00 PM
Sun.
04/04/27
Pittsburgh
Washington
7:00 PM
Tue.
04/06/27
Washington
Columbus
7:00 PM
Thu.
04/08/27
Washington
Ottawa
7:00 PM
Sat.
4/10/2027
Washington
Philadelphia
12:00 PM

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