Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

So Kids Can: Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois joined forward Tom Wilson, defenseman Martin Fehérváry and Elliot in the Morning’s Elliot Segal’s So Kids Can program. Through So Kids Can, each player and Segal donated $50 per Capitals win to Go Play DC. Funds raised this season benefited local nonprofit Go Play DC, specifically Go Play DC’s Youth Sports For All program that connects K-8 students from

Wards 5,6, 7 and 8 to high-quality after-school and summer sports programs – breaking down financial barriers and expanding access to play.

To kick off the season, So Kids Can and MSE Foundation announced the So Kids Can Sweepstakes. The fundraiser offered an exclusive experience for the winner to attend the Oct. 8 Capitals vs. Bruins game and walk the ‘Rock the Red Carpet’ before the Capitals home opener with Tom Wilson.

So Kids Can was originally created in 2008 by former Capitals defenseman Mike Green and Elliot Segal. To date, the program has donated over $720,000 to benefit youth-focused, nonprofit organizations.