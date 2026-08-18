Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals, its players and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions

Marion Street Intergenerational Garden Spring Makeover

During the 2025-26 season, the Washington Capitals, its players and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in more than $1.8 million raised for charity this season.

Over the past few weeks, WashCaps.com presented highlights across the following categories:

Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives

Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

Youth Hockey Development and District of Play

Capitals Player Programs

City Engagement

This week, WashCaps.com wraps up by recapping City Engagement:

Winter at The Wharf

Winter at The Wharf: The Capitals once again celebrated Winter at The Wharf with a Screaming Eagle-themed takeover. The Wharf Ice Rink featured ALL CAPS rink dasher boards, a themed ice resurfacer, Capitals game schedules displayed on skate shop windows and digital screens and a branded Camp Wharf s’mores trailer complete with a fire pit and custom firewood holders. The Capitals kicked off the outdoor rink season with an exclusive event for D.C.-based content creators, followed by a Caps & Cocoa watch party for fans, a player family skate and events exclusive to Caps Kids Club and season ticket members. New this year, the Capitals Youth Hockey Development team hosted a six-week Future Caps Learn to Play program presented by World Wide Technology for children ages 5-9, with discounted registration offered to D.C. residents.

Rock the Rink Skate & Watch Party at Reston Town Center: For the first time, the Capitals hosted a Rock the Rink event at the Reston Town Center Skate Pavilion, transforming the venue into an away game watch party experience. Fans enjoyed public skating, as the Capitals took on the Chicago Blackhawks on a nearby giant screen, with fire pits creating a lively atmosphere. The event also featured giveaways and discounted skate rentals for fans wearing Capitals gear, attracting over 300 skaters.

Washington Harbour Skate Shop Mural & Rock the Rink

Washington Harbour Skate Shop Mural & Rock the Rink: The Washington Harbour Ice Rink received a skate shop refresh with a Capitals-themed mural by D.C.-based artist Austin Thomas displayed on the skate shop entry wall. The mural featured a cast of illustrated characters skating on the rink and watching from the exterior, with Slapshot hoisting the Stanley Cup in tribute to the team winning the 2018 Stanley Cup. The mural debuted on Dec. 12 with a Rock the Rink skate featuring the artist, Slapshot and Capitals alumnus Alan May.

Women in Hockey Mural

Women in Hockey Mural: In honor of March’s Women’s History Month, the Capitals unveiled a Women in Hockey mural at the Ballston Quarter, as Ballston is home to the Capitals’ practice facility MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Designed by local artist Trap Bob, the mural illustrations paid tribute to the power and resilience of women in hockey. Through bold colors and poses, it honored the players who continue to shape the game while highlighting the mission of ALL CAPS ALL HER to provide greater access and opportunity for women and girls of every age and background.

Cherry Blossom Sculpture

Cherry Blossom Sculpture: As the Capitals took on the Ottawa Senators during Cherry Blossom Night presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals on March 18, a giant puck sculpture served as a community canvas. Led by local artist Lea Craigie, fans were able to contribute their own cherry blossomed-themed illustrations.

The sculpture was then transported to The Wharf, where it was displayed at the District Square hub through April. The surrounding District Square glass featured Craigie’s artwork with silhouettes of hockey players and pucks layered among her signature blossoms, first introduced during her role as the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Official Artist.

The puck sculpture installation became the centerpiece of a grassroots activation at The Wharf’s Bloomaroo event on March 18, creating an additional engagement opportunity. Craigie also hosted an interactive art experience, helping attendees design their own round slate coasters inspired by the puck sculpture

Marion Street Intergenerational Garden Spring Makeover

Marion Street Intergenerational Garden Spring Makeover: On March 11, MSE volunteers gave the Marion Street Intergenerational Garden a spring makeover to celebrate spring and cherry blossom season in D.C. The event, presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals and led by local nonprofit City Blossoms, included weeding, mulching and overall beautification to prepare the space for upcoming spring youth programming. Following the service project, the Capitals and MSE Foundation presented City Blossoms with a $10,000 donation to support the organization’s mission ahead of the spring season.

News Feed

Capitals Single Game Tickets Now Available for 2026-27 Season 

Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

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