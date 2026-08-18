Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Cherry Blossom Sculpture: As the Capitals took on the Ottawa Senators during Cherry Blossom Night presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals on March 18, a giant puck sculpture served as a community canvas. Led by local artist Lea Craigie, fans were able to contribute their own cherry blossomed-themed illustrations.

The sculpture was then transported to The Wharf, where it was displayed at the District Square hub through April. The surrounding District Square glass featured Craigie’s artwork with silhouettes of hockey players and pucks layered among her signature blossoms, first introduced during her role as the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Official Artist.

The puck sculpture installation became the centerpiece of a grassroots activation at The Wharf’s Bloomaroo event on March 18, creating an additional engagement opportunity. Craigie also hosted an interactive art experience, helping attendees design their own round slate coasters inspired by the puck sculpture