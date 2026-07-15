Capitals Announce Home Opener for 2026-27 Season

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced the club’s home opener for the 2026-27 season, presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals. The Capitals will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

The Capitals’ complete 2026-27 regular-season schedule, presented by Ticketmaster, will be announced on Thursday, July 16.

It marks the second time in the last four seasons that the Capitals will host the Penguins for their home opener and the sixth time overall. Washington’s 2026-27 home opener can also mark the 101st all-time head-to-head meeting (including playoffs) between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Last season, the Capitals won the season series against the Penguins 2-1-0, sweeping a home-and-home, back-to-back set with Pittsburgh on April 11-12. Washington had a 25-11-5 (.671 point percentage) home record in 2025-26, the sixth-highest home point percentage in the NHL.