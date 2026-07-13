Capitals Acquire Tyler Kopff from Buffalo for Zac Funk

Kopff, a 6’4”, 220-pound forward, appeared in 30 games with AHL Rochester last season

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By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Tyler Kopff from the Buffalo Sabres for forward Zac Funk, Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Kopff, 23, split the 2025-26 season between the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL. The 6’4”, 220-pound forward recorded five points (1g, 4a) in 30 games with Rochester and six points (2g, 4a) in 10 games with Jacksonville. Kopff, who signed a two-year entry-level contract with Buffalo on March 25, 2025, has registered six points (1g, 5a) in 36 career AHL games with Rochester.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Kopff played two seasons at Brown University (NCAA), totaling 46 points (15g, 31a) in 62 games. The Ridgewood, New Jersey native led Brown in assists (19) and shots (114) and ranked second on the team in points (28) during the 2024-25 season. Kopff was named to the All-Ivy League First Team and the All-ECAC Third Team in 2024-25.

Funk, 22, has recorded six points (2g, 4a) in 25 career AHL games with the Hershey Bears and 28 points (12g, 16a) in 34 career ECHL games with the South Carolina Stingrays. The Capitals signed Funk as a free agent on March 1, 2024.

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