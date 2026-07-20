Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Hockey Fights Cancer: The Capitals hosted their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game presented by Leidos at Capital One Arena on Nov. 22, as the team took on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Children who were currently battling cancer or were in remission were announced as members of the team’s starting lineup that night. All fans in attendance received a Hockey Fights Cancer rally towel courtesy of Leidos, with tables located on the concourse for fans to write the names of loved ones on the towels. Capitals players arrived at the arena wearing Hockey Fights Cancer specialty jerseys, which were signed and auctioned off by MSE Foundation to benefit Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington and MSE Foundation.

At that night’s game, 7-year-old Sutton Bullard of Alexandria, Virginia, rang a bell during a TV timeout in celebration of recently completing her cancer treatment. In Nov. 2024, she was paired with Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson at the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer skate and during the Hockey Fights Cancer game starting lineup moment. In Nov. 2025, Thompson surprised Bullard by attending her bell ringing celebration in honor of completing her cancer treatment following nearly 800 days of chemotherapy treatment.

Capitals players hosted their annual Hockey Fights Cancer skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Nov. 16. Featuring the entire team, players met and skated with children, survivors and families affiliated with Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, MedStar Health and Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington.

In conjunction with Hockey Fights Cancer Month, MSE Foundation held an auction in support of cancer-related causes. The auction featured autographed specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that were worn by Capitals players during the team's Hockey Fights Cancer skate, as well as during player arrivals on Nov. 22. In addition to the autographed jerseys, the auction featured autographed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks. Proceeds from the jerseys and pucks benefited Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington and MSE Foundation.

The auction also featured a signed official Capitals Alex Ovechkin goal counter in honor of The Gr8 Chase, an autographed giant spoon from the launch of Ovi’s Gr8 Crunch, a cereal Ovechkin and Giant Food collaborated on earlier in the fall, Hockey Fights Cancer pucks signed by Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky and more. Proceeds from these items benefited THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer.

The auction raised $116,365.45, and that night’s MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffle raised $26,960, with proceeds benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research in support of THE GR8 CHASE For Victory Over Cancer. During the game, Leidos also presented MSE Foundation with a $40,000 check, with the funds designated for the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries.