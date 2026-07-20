Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $1.8 Million for Charity During 2025-26 Season

Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals, its players and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions

Hockey Talks (2)

During the 2025-26 season, the Washington Capitals, its players and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in more than $1.8 million raised for charity this season.

Over the next several weeks, WashCaps.com is presenting highlights across the following categories:

Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives

Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

Youth Hockey Development and District of Play

Capitals Player Programs

City Engagement

This week, WashCaps.com recaps Theme Nights and NHL Platforms:

Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month: The Capitals hosted Hispanic Heritage Night at Capital One Arena on Oct. 14, when the team took on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Along with special in-game programming, the evening featured a pregame Block Party at District E. Free and open to the public, the Block Party saw DJ Melina bring Goza's energy, Latin and Afro-Caribbean sounds that celebrate the traditions and heritage central to the DMV’s Latinx community. That game’s special ticket offer, featuring a Los Capitals hat as the gift with purchase, sold out.

Local artist Josue Martinez, born in Corinto, El Salvador, also designed a Hispanic Heritage Capitals logo that was used by the organization throughout the month. Designed to honor diverse Hispanic cultures while integrating elements unique to the Capitals and the sport of hockey, Capitals fans saw the logo in the arena, on digital media and on retail merchandise.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, MSE Foundation allocated a $10,000 grant to the Latino Student Fund (LSF). The funds were presented to the LSF through a check presentation during Hispanic Heritage Night, as that night’s MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffle raised an additional $5,812 for the LSF.

On Oct. 6, the Capitals hosted nearly 100 students and staff members from DC Public Schools’ Columbia Heights Education Campus (CHEC) at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for a special Capitals Hispanic Heritage Rink Pass and Pathways to Sports event. The event introduced Academy of Hospitality and Tourism students to career pathways in hockey and sports, while also giving them the opportunity to enjoy a skating class.

Hockey Fights Cancer

Hockey Fights Cancer: The Capitals hosted their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game presented by Leidos at Capital One Arena on Nov. 22, as the team took on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Children who were currently battling cancer or were in remission were announced as members of the team’s starting lineup that night. All fans in attendance received a Hockey Fights Cancer rally towel courtesy of Leidos, with tables located on the concourse for fans to write the names of loved ones on the towels. Capitals players arrived at the arena wearing Hockey Fights Cancer specialty jerseys, which were signed and auctioned off by MSE Foundation to benefit Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington and MSE Foundation.

At that night’s game, 7-year-old Sutton Bullard of Alexandria, Virginia, rang a bell during a TV timeout in celebration of recently completing her cancer treatment. In Nov. 2024, she was paired with Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson at the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer skate and during the Hockey Fights Cancer game starting lineup moment. In Nov. 2025, Thompson surprised Bullard by attending her bell ringing celebration in honor of completing her cancer treatment following nearly 800 days of chemotherapy treatment.

Capitals players hosted their annual Hockey Fights Cancer skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Nov. 16. Featuring the entire team, players met and skated with children, survivors and families affiliated with Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, MedStar Health and Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington.

In conjunction with Hockey Fights Cancer Month, MSE Foundation held an auction in support of cancer-related causes. The auction featured autographed specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that were worn by Capitals players during the team's Hockey Fights Cancer skate, as well as during player arrivals on Nov. 22. In addition to the autographed jerseys, the auction featured autographed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks. Proceeds from the jerseys and pucks benefited Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington and MSE Foundation.

The auction also featured a signed official Capitals Alex Ovechkin goal counter in honor of The Gr8 Chase, an autographed giant spoon from the launch of Ovi’s Gr8 Crunch, a cereal Ovechkin and Giant Food collaborated on earlier in the fall, Hockey Fights Cancer pucks signed by Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky and more. Proceeds from these items benefited THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer.

The auction raised $116,365.45, and that night’s MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffle raised $26,960, with proceeds benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research in support of THE GR8 CHASE For Victory Over Cancer. During the game, Leidos also presented MSE Foundation with a $40,000 check, with the funds designated for the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries.

Caps Canines Night Pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation

Caps Canines Night Pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation: The Capitals hosted their fifth Caps Canines Night on Dec. 18, when the team took on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena. In partnership with PEDIGREE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that believes every dog deserves a loving home, the game featured programming and entertainment to shine a spotlight on the importance of dog adoption and the benefits four-legged friends bring to people's lives. Capitals players arrived at the arena with puppies available for adoption through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

First Responders Night Presented by Google Cloud: The Capitals hosted First Responders Night on Jan. 15, when they took on the San Jose Sharks at Capital One Arena. The evening featured a ceremonial puck drop with DC Fire and EMS personnel, including four first responders to the Flight 5342 aviation tragedy that occurred in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2025. In-game and social content also highlighted the first responder community.

During that night’s game, MSE Foundation presented a $10,000 check to HEROES Inc. In addition, proceeds from MSE Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle raised $27,030, with proceeds benefiting the DC Fire & EMS Foundation.

Along with hosting an annual First Responders Night game, the Capitals host a First Responders practice and frequently recognize first responders in-game. In addition, the Capitals, MSE Foundation and current Capitals players and alumni have a long-standing history of further supporting the first responder community through additional programming and engagement initiatives.

Pride Night

Pride Night Presented by Giant: The Capitals hosted Pride Night for the 10th consecutive season at Capital One Arena on Jan. 17, when the team took on the Florida Panthers. All fans were invited to a pregame Block Party at District E, featuring a performance by the band NovaKane. Specialty happy hour food and beverages were available, as well as giveaways courtesy of the Capitals and Giant. There was also a presence by several local LGBTQ+ community organizations.

That game’s special ticket offer, featuring a Capitals rainbow jersey as the gift with purchase, sold out. In-game content spotlighted LGBTQ+ community members, messages and themes. The Capitals social accounts featured rainbow avatars, wallpaper graphics and additional related content.

During the Pride Night game, Giant presented a $5,000 check to the Wanda Alston Foundation, which is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that launched D.C.’s first housing program exclusively serving LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness.

MSE Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle that night raised $29,520, with proceeds benefiting You Can Play. You Can Play works with partners, sports, leagues, teams and individuals to ensure LGBTQ+ belonging at every level of the game. MSE Foundation’s Pride Auction raised an additional $31,107, with proceeds benefiting the Wanda Alston Foundation and a portion of funds allocated for MSE Foundation. The auction featured signed Capitals player-used sticks wrapped in rainbow-color Pride tape, Capitals Pride pucks signed by Capitals players, additional Capitals items and groceries for a year from Giant.

Black History Month

Black History Month: Capitals Youth Hockey Development hosted a Rising Stars Academy clinic at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Feb. 21. The clinic for elite high-school athletes featured on- and off-ice elements, including skill development sessions with participation by Capitals players Declan Chisholm, Brandon Duhaime, Ryan Leonard, Justin Sourdif and Trevor van Riemsdyk, along with Rising Stars Academy lead instructor Bryan King and guest lead instructor Kush Sidhu. The Capitals launched the Rising Stars Academy in 2023 as a co-ed program established to provide elite skill development and mentorship for local hockey players of who have overcome barriers to access the sport.

The Capitals also hosted Celebrating Black History Night presented by Giant on Feb. 27, when they played the Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena. A ceremonial puck drop took place, featuring 13-year-old Deaf hockey player from the Bowie Hockey Club and “The Last of Us” actor Keivonn Woodard, 16-year-old U16 AAA player from the Washington Little Capitals Luke Zeigler and Fort Dupont Cannons alumnus, Capitals Rising Stars Academy ambassador and the first head coach of a HBCU Hockey Program at Tennessee State University Duante’ Abercrombie. The evening also featured the debut of “District Dozen,” a remix of the original “Caps 11” song by Emmy Award winning musical artist Saukrates. “District Dozen” is dedicated to honoring the Black players and alumni in Capitals history.

Capitals players arrived at the arena that night wearing Black History Month specialty jerseys, which were designed by the organization in collaboration with local apparel brand Bailiwick Clothing. The jerseys were signed and auctioned off by MSE Foundation to benefit the Capitals Capital Impact Fund, raising $54,788. That night’s MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffle raised an additional $9,410 for the Capital Impact Fund.

Hockey Talks (1)

Hockey Talks: The Capitals hosted their sixth Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness game in partnership with MedStar Health on March 9, when the team took on the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena. Hockey Talks is an initiative that focuses on promoting mental health and wellness and encourages teams to use their platform to continue the conversation and share resources around the topic. The Capitals teamed up with Shoulder Check on in-game messaging and content. Fans also heard from MedStar Health clinical psychologist Kurt Ela, PsyD, who serves as therapist on the Capitals’ trusted medical team. Dr. Ela joined a pregame interview with Caps Countdown, as well as an in-game interview with the Capitals Radio Network.

MSE Foundation also presented a $10,000 check to Shoulder Check in support of their mission. Shoulder Check is a commitment to reaching out, checking in and making contact, on and off the ice. The initiative works to inspire and empower young men and women to commit to supporting each other through small acts that have a big impact, sometimes as simple as a hand on a shoulder. That night’s MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffle raised an additional $18,260, with proceeds benefiting Morgan's Message. Morgan’s Message aims to amplify stories, resources and expertise to strengthen student-athlete mental health, build a community by and for athletes through peer-to-peer conversations and provide a platform for advocacy.

Capitals players arrived at the arena that night wearing T-shirts in support of Do It For Daron (DIFD). In Nov. 2010, 14-year-old Daron Richardson, Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun’s cousin, died by suicide. Daron’s parents decided to transform their private pain into a public call-to-action to support young people who struggle with mental illness. DIFD supports education, awareness and research initiatives that encourage young people to talk openly about mental illness and to ask for help when needed.

Ahead of the Hockey Talks game, the Capitals hosted a screening of the award-winning film “Shattered Ice” with an audience of local college students at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre on March 8. A Nehoiden Street Films production, “Shattered Ice” explores the ties that bind us together in small-town communities through the story of a New England teenage hockey player as he struggles to navigate high school life after his best friend suddenly dies by suicide. Following the screening of the film, the Capitals and Nehoiden Street Films facilitated a panel discussion on the importance of sparking conversation around mental health and athletes, featuring special guests from Morgan’s Message, Shoulder Check, MedStar Health and the Capitals.

Salute to the Military Night

Salute to the Military Night: The Capitals hosted their 24th annual Salute to the Military Night on March 3, during the game against the Utah Mammoth at Capital One Arena. As part of an evening dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served the country in the armed forces, a ceremonial puck drop took place featuring members of the Washington Capitals Warriors Hockey Team. More than 1,000 service members were also in attendance, as in-game and social media content featured tributes to service members.

That night’s MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffle raised $7,250 for the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. Additionally, MSE Foundation’s Salute to the Military Auction raised $44,342, with proceeds benefiting United Heroes League and MSE Foundation. United Heroes League helps united military families and communities through the power of sports by providing free equipment, skill-development camps, financial support and unforgettable experiences to children of service members. Auction items included autographed military-themed jerseys and autographed pucks.

Kids Day

Kids Day Presented by Brandywine Valley SPCA: The Capitals hosted their annual Kids Day at Capital One Arena on March 22, when the team took on the Colorado Avalanche. With special kids-themed in-game entertainment elements, four youth Capitals fans served as the national anthem singer, PA announcer, Caps Countdown host and team reporter for the afternoon. There was also a special Kids Day pregame Block Party at District E, featuring a prize wheel, poster-making and face-painting stations and live music, as the first 3,000 kids in attendance at the game received a Slapshot plush hat giveaway.

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