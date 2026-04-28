VANCOUVER CANUCKS MOURN THE PASSING OF JOHN GARRETT

PR -_CHEECH
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Canucks Sports & Entertainment is heartbroken by the sudden passing of John Garrett, a cherished member of our family whose loss is deeply felt across our entire organization and community. 

“On behalf of the Aquilini family and everyone at Canucks Sports & Entertainment, we are devastated by this loss,” said Michael Doyle, President, Business Operations. “John meant so much to this organization and to our fans. He brought an unmistakable energy, humour, and authenticity to every broadcast, and had a way of making people feel connected to our team and to each other. He will be deeply missed, not only for what he did, but for who he was.”  

“Cheech was a special person and an important part of Canucks history,” said Jim Rutherford, President, Hockey Operations. “He loved this team and took great pride in sharing the game with our fans. His personality, insight, and genuine care for the people around him made a lasting impression on our players, staff, and everyone who had the chance to work with him. This is a very difficult loss for all of us, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.” 

John Garrett was a constant presence around the Canucks for decades, first as a player and later as an iconic voice in the broadcast booth. His warmth, quick wit, and passion for the game made him a fan favourite across generations, while his insight brought Canucks hockey to life for viewers across British Columbia and beyond. 

He had a rare gift for making every broadcast feel personal, drawing fans into the game with humour, storytelling, and his unmistakable voice. Beyond his contributions on air, John was a tremendous teammate, mentor, and friend whose presence left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him. 

We extend our heartfelt condolences to John’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed. 

Forever a Canuck.

News Feed

Jake DeBrusk Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Changes in Team Culture

Building Blue: Gabriel Chiarot’s Two-Way Play Helps Kitchener Rangers Carry Momentum into Third Round

Building Blue: ‘I know I can take it to another level’: Braeden Cootes Prepares for Conference Finals

Canucks Fan Hits Milestone Moment as Rogers Arena Celebrates 50 Millionth Guest

Ty Mueller Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Chat about His Development Goals

Canucks Year-End Media Availability Recap: Looking to Carry Their New Culture Forward and Use Lessons Learned from a Tough Season

Canucks Year-End Media Availability

PATRIK ALLVIN RELIEVED OF DUTIES AS GENERAL MANAGER

Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers

Canucks Close Out 2025-26 Season in Edmonton Against Oilers

Kirill Kudryavtsev’s Late-Season Experience Helps Set Him Up for Big Offseason

Building Blue: ‘It's a step that I wanted to take and thought I was ready for’: Riley Patterson Impresses in AHL Debut

Canucks Win Third Straight 4-3 in OT, Jake DeBrusk Gets Game-Winner

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF 2025.26 TEAM AWARDS

VANCOUVER CANUCKS TO HOST FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT, PRESENTED BY PEPSI

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kings

Canucks Host Final Home Game of the Season on Tuesday Night with Kings in Town on Fan Appreciation Night

Marco Rossi Scores OT Winner, Canucks Top Ducks 4-3