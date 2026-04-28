VANCOUVER CANUCKS MOURN THE PASSING OF JOHN GARRETT

Vancouver, B.C. – Canucks Sports & Entertainment is heartbroken by the sudden passing of John Garrett, a cherished member of our family whose loss is deeply felt across our entire organization and community.

“On behalf of the Aquilini family and everyone at Canucks Sports & Entertainment, we are devastated by this loss,” said Michael Doyle, President, Business Operations. “John meant so much to this organization and to our fans. He brought an unmistakable energy, humour, and authenticity to every broadcast, and had a way of making people feel connected to our team and to each other. He will be deeply missed, not only for what he did, but for who he was.”

“Cheech was a special person and an important part of Canucks history,” said Jim Rutherford, President, Hockey Operations. “He loved this team and took great pride in sharing the game with our fans. His personality, insight, and genuine care for the people around him made a lasting impression on our players, staff, and everyone who had the chance to work with him. This is a very difficult loss for all of us, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

John Garrett was a constant presence around the Canucks for decades, first as a player and later as an iconic voice in the broadcast booth. His warmth, quick wit, and passion for the game made him a fan favourite across generations, while his insight brought Canucks hockey to life for viewers across British Columbia and beyond.

He had a rare gift for making every broadcast feel personal, drawing fans into the game with humour, storytelling, and his unmistakable voice. Beyond his contributions on air, John was a tremendous teammate, mentor, and friend whose presence left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to John’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed.

Forever a Canuck.