Building Blue: ‘I know I can take it to another level’: Braeden Cootes Prepares for Conference Finals

Cootes Raiders

© Photo Courtesy of Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders

By Chris Faber

It has been a smooth ride through the WHL playoffs for Vancouver Canucks prospect Braeden Cootes, but the road is about to get bumpy as the two titans in the Eastern Conference begin battle on Friday night.  

Cootes and his Prince Albert Raiders will have had eight full days with no games when they take to the ice on Friday night. The Raiders swept the Saskatoon Blades in the second round of the WHL playoffs and will now match up with the high-flying Medicine Hat Tigers.  

This series is primed to be a thriller. The Raiders finished the season with the top record in the WHL’s Eastern Conference, sporting a 52-10-6 record, while the Tigers were two points back, finishing the regular season at 50-10-8.  

“They’re a great team. They have so much skill, and you don’t want to give them power plays because they make you pay,” said Cootes of the Tigers. “We are just making sure we are ready to go. It’s going to be a battle. So, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”  

The regular season series saw each squad pick up a pair of victories. The Tigers won two games early in the season, but the Raiders won the last two games. Cootes has only played against the Tigers twice, as he was traded to the Raiders in January, but has beaten them in both games this season.  

Cootes believes that his Raiders team has consistently improved throughout the playoffs and that this is just part of the process for their organization throughout the season.  

“We are getting better each day and each game, trying to take it day by day, and we are enjoying it, which is good. We are having fun and not being too stressed out or anything, just staying in the moment,” said Cootes.  

“We’re just getting started; we still have a lot more to do. And from now on, there are no easy games.”  

Cootes has picked up five goals and six assists for 11 points in nine playoff games. He has been one of the top scorers at even strength, scoring nine of his 11 points at evens.

“It’s been solid, I’m just playing my game. Honestly, not changing much,” said Cootes when asked about his play through two series.  

“I know I can take it to another level. I’m just trying to keep getting better each game. Obviously, the stakes are higher now, so it’s going to be fun, and I know I can be even better. So, I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Playing in big games is nothing new to Cootes, as he has demonstrated this season with his NHL debut, the World Junior Championships, and now the WHL playoffs. He loves these moments and says this is the most exciting part of playing.  

“This is the reason why you play. You want to play in these kinds of games. It’s the best time of the year to play, it’s awesome,” said Cootes.  

Even in the bigger moments, Cootes believes that the culture in Prince Albert has prepared them for this stage.  

“We just want to do what we’ve been preaching the whole year. Because it’s made us successful the whole season and for the first two rounds of playoffs,” said Cootes.  

“They have a good team over there, but we believe that we can play our game and have success against them. We don’t want to change anything we’re doing to match what they’re doing. So, play our game, have swagger and confidence, and hopefully we can have success.”  

The Canucks’ 2025 first-round pick said that it’s been fun to see Canucks fans following along with the Raiders’ playoff run.  

“It’s super cool. They’re obviously a really good fan base, super passionate. It’s cool that they’re paying attention or watching. Hopefully, we can go to the Memorial Cup. I’m sure there will be a ton of Canucks fans in Kelowna,” he said.  

Cootes added that he’s excited about the young group that the NHL team has been assembling.  

The Eastern Conference Finals get going on Friday in Prince Albert, with puck drop at 6:00 p.m. PT.

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