Ty Mueller Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Chat about His Development Goals

Ty Mueller has been consistently working on his game in preparation for making the next jump in his pro career.

Having been drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL draft as an overage selection, Mueller has had time to really hone his craft at the college level, where he played at the University of Nebraska, and was able to play big minutes during his third season with the team. Mueller felt that his game improved significantly as a result, and it boosted his confidence.

“I think everything I have done over the last few years has gotten better, and I feel like I was ready to make that jump and challenge myself,” Mueller said. “The better you get at those [skills], the more you’re going to be trusted, and in the end, the more confident you’ll be.”

Mueller has developed into a player who can be relied upon in all situations, and has gained experience playing on the power play, penalty kill, and various positions up and down the lineup. His versatility has been an asset that he takes pride in, and he has tailored his training programs to become as well-rounded as possible.

“I look at different things throughout the year where I noticed that I wasn’t doing great and needed some work. I think those are some things that I will focus on,” Mueller said.

The Canucks coaching and development staff have played a key role in helping Mueller recognize areas of his game he should work on or improve. Hearing feedback from the likes of the Sedin twins, who are very involved in player development, are opportunities that young players like Mueller do not take for granted.

“I love hearing feedback,” Mueller said. “For me, I don’t take it personally ever. I take it as fuel, and that’s what I need to do. It’s nice to have that direction from somebody else, especially the Sedins, and guys who have done it.”

Mueller was part of the Calder Cup-winning Abbotsford Canucks team last season, where he registered 12 points (2G, 9A) across 24 games. Along with this remarkable achievement, Mueller had learned a lot from the experience, and what stuck out the most to him was the strength of the culture.

“Every guy, at the end of the day, had the same goal. By the time the playoffs rolled around, everyone was all in. Every single guy wanted to win, and adding to that, every single guy would lay on the line for another teammate,” Mueller said.

“We all had each other’s backs.”

Mueller also spoke highly of Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra and expressed how he appreciates his coaching style that is direct and honest.

“I just like that, no nonsense approach. I’d rather be told I’m doing an awful job than have it sugar-coated or anything,” Mueller said. “For me, having someone tell me if I’m doing good or bad straight up is the best, and I can learn the most when they tell me that."

The next step for Mueller is to work his way into the NHL lineup full-time, and he has continued to work hard in hopes of achieving that goal soon.

“Just keep taking steps, keep getting a little better every single day,” Mueller said.

The Vancouver Canucks closed out their season against the Edmonton Oilers last night and will be looking ahead to the draft in the coming months.

Listen to this and much more as Mueller joins Chris Faber on the latest episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast.