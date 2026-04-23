Building Blue: Gabriel Chiarot’s Two-Way Play Helps Kitchener Rangers Carry Momentum into Third Round

The Kitchener Rangers are heading into the third round of the OHL playoffs with momentum, and forward Gabriel Chiarot is doing a bit of everything, which has been translating to wins.

After dropping just one game through the first two rounds, Kitchener has played a tight game in the postseason.

"We were just really good on the forecheck, and our special teams helped out a bunch,” Chiarot said. “They only scored two power play goals in five games, which is really good. So, I think special teams definitely played a factor. Always putting the pressure on them constantly and getting scoring from all our forward lines, our depth really helped us on that series.”

Chiarot has been a key contributor in all scenarios, playing on both special teams’ units as the Rangers’ penalty kill clicked at an impressive 88.9 percent (16 of 18) in the second round.

After sweeping the Saginaw Spirit in the opening round, the Rangers lost their close-out game to the Greyhounds. Chiarot said it reinforced the importance of staying dialed in for a full 60 minutes, something that Kitchener responded to in Game 5, setting the tone early and controlling the play.

“Our mentality is to be good on the forecheck, because that's where we thrive. Getting pucks on net, getting in on the forecheck, and cycling it low, and I think those are the things that at least I try and do to set the tone early, getting on the other team's D and getting the puck in, making sure I'm doing all the right things,” Chiarot said.

“We were barely in our defensive zone, which helps out a lot because they can't score, and we get our chances to score. We played not being afraid to get scored on; playing to win, not playing to lose.”

With a 2-2-1-1-1 playoff format and the Rangers as the higher seed, they finished the series at home at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in front of nearly 7,000 fans.

“Game five at the Aud in Kitchener against the Soo was the loudest game I've ever heard,” Chiarot said. “I keep saying that with the other games, but it just keeps getting louder.”

Chiarot had 3 assists through five games, helping generate offence with great vision, with his passing and that resulted in he and his teammates getting pucks on net.

Chiarot assisted on the first goal of the series, driving play down the right wing for a shot on net, while his teammate Haeden Ellis grabbed the rebound and wristed it past Soo goaltender Carter George.