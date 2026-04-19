Canucks Fan Hits Milestone Moment as Rogers Arena Celebrates 50 Millionth Guest

Rogers Arena has been celebrating 30 years all season long, and on the Vancouver Canucks’ Fan Appreciation Night, the team delivered yet another big surprise.

Barb Korenkiewicz thought she was just running a little late to meet her sister before puck drop on Tuesday night. Instead, she walked straight into a moment she’ll never forget.

As she arrived and went through security, the routine quickly turned into something surreal. Confetti and streamers burst into the air, and suddenly she was surrounded by Canucks legends Stan Smyl and Kirk McLean, along with FIN and little FIN.



That’s when she got the news that she was the 50 millionth fan to walk through the doors at Rogers Arena.

“I was just in total shock,” Korenkiewicz said.

“I had Stan on one side and Kirk on the other, and they're handing me these big, giant, like certificates to hold and I was so excited about it I started cheering ‘Go Canucks Go’ and they all started cheering with me. I'll never forget it, it was so special."

Still processing it all, she was handed a sign marking the milestone and presented with an even bigger surprise: a ticket to every event at Rogers Arena for the next year, including Canucks and Warriors games as well as concerts.

“It's just this means so much to me, because I just love the Canucks and I bleed Canuck colours from the bottom of my heart. To have something like this happen just means so so much to me,” Korenkiewicz said.

For Korenkiewicz, the moment meant even more given her long history with the team. She’s been attending Canucks games since the building first opened as GM Place in 1995, even recalling doing a tour of the building before the grand opening.

“Back in the day, they used to put the goal judge’s box behind the nets in the stands, and I have a picture of me sitting in that box. That's the first time that I came here,” Korenkiewicz said.

Over the years, she’s built countless memories inside the arena, with a couple of favourites. Being in the building for Alex Burrows slaying the dragon in the Canucks’ 2011 playoff run was one of the most incredible sports experiences she’s been a part of.

“When I think about it, I still get goose bumps. The energy and intensity in the building when it all released and everyone was going crazy,” Korenkiewicz said.

Trevor Linden was her favourite player growing up, and attending his retirement ceremony remains one of her most cherished experiences.

“It was so emotional to celebrate him and having gone on his entire journey with him since he was a rookie to when he retired. That was special,” Korenkiewicz said.

Korenkiewicz plans to share her once-in-a-lifetime prize with family and friends, including her partner Sharon, her sister, nephew, and niece, who already has her eye on upcoming concerts.

“It's going to be fun, so fun to share this,” Korenkiewicz said. "My niece is all about K Pop, so she’s definitely going to get those, and Sharon, myself, my sister and my nephew Anthony are all diehard Canucks fans.”

Over the next year, Korenkiewicz will get to make even more memories in a place that’s already meant so much.