Quinn Hughes on Being Named to Team USA for the 4 Nations Tournament

It has been five years since Hughes represented the U.S. when he played for his home country as a 19-year-old at the World Championships. Hughes played in two World Junior Championships for the U.S. and took home a bronze medal in 2018 and a silver medal in 2019. He also won a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2018 as an 18-year-old and won a gold medal at the U18 tournament in 2017.

The Norris Trophy-winning defenceman is coming off the best season of his NHL career. He averaged 24:41 of ice time per game, picked up 92 points in 82 games and had a +38 goals-for to goals-against ratio at five-on-five.

Hughes spoke with the media in Vegas on Friday afternoon about being named one of the first six players to join Team USA.

“It’s incredibly exciting, [I am] really honoured, there are so many great Americans in the league right now, so just the thought of getting to play with these great players, it’s very exciting,” Hughes said.

He mentioned that he has been able to meet a lot of his fellow teammates through the United States National Team Development Program and that the connection between players who have gone through that program is an impressive one.

Hughes was asked about a defence partner for the tournament.

“Anyone they pick will be an ideal partner. That’s how good the roster is going to be. Charlie McAvoy is a great player; Adam Fox is unbelievable as well. I could always play with Luke Hughes too,” Hughes said with a smirk.

When asked about the tournament and the opposition, Hughes spoke highly of the type of hockey we will see at this best-on-best tournament.

“It’s just going to be a really fast game,” said Hughes. “It’s probably the highest level you can possibly see in the sport. I’m excited for the players to play in it and the fans, it’s going to be great.”

Insider Extra

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin talked about how excited he is about Hughes getting the nod from the USA, and how the tournament will be a wonderful experience for his team’s captain.

“I'm very happy for Quinn coming out of the awards night. He is well-deserved to get the Norris Trophy. He is such a leader for us on and off the ice. I’m really impressed how he carried himself last night with his speech as well,” said Allvin.

“When I got the call here a couple of weeks ago that Quinn was going to be one of the first players named to the roster of USA Hockey, I wasn't surprised. Quinn is a top defenceman in the league, and it's a great tournament, the best and best, and he deserves to be on the world stage. And I think it will be another great stepping-stone for him, another great experience for him to play in those big stage games. It should be a great tournament.”