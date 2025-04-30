Abbotsford Canucks Prepare for Tough Matchup against Coachella Valley in Second Round of AHL Playoffs

The Abbotsford Canucks punched their ticket into the second round of the AHL playoffs to face the Coachella Valley Firebirds with a commanding 5-0 victory in the deciding game three at the Abbotsford Centre, to finish off their series against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Head Coach Manny Malhotra wasn’t too pleased with his team following games one and two but spoke about liking his club’s performance in a do-or-die game three on Saturday.

“I was really happy with the response that we had, starting obviously in net. Arty [Šilovs] came to play. He didn’t get a whole lot of work early on, but the chances that they did have were quality looks, and he stood tall all night,” said Malhotra. “And just the overall competitive nature of our group; the guys were committed to our structure and didn’t give up a whole lot, but more just the intensity that we attack the game with, I was pleased to see it.”

Abbotsford outshot Tucson in the opening round by a 100-76 count. In game three, the Canucks were dominant, outshooting the Roadrunners 39-21, including a first period where the shots were 20-5 for the home team.

Max Sasson led the Canucks with 13 shots on goal through the three games. His baker’s dozen shots are second in the AHL playoffs, and his effort to get pucks on net helped him pick up a goal and two assists in the opening round series.