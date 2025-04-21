LIVE | End of Year Media Availability with Patrik Allvin & Jim Rutherford

StreamCDC

News Feed

Canucks Focus on Sustainability, Growth After Season of Adversity

End of Year Media Availability

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2024.25 TEAM AWARDS WINNERS

Sherwood, DeBrusk Reflect on Canucks Nation’s Passion in Career-Best Seasons

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Golden Knights

One Last Ride: Canucks Close Out 2024-25 Season on Home Ice Against Golden Knights

THANK YOU, FANS! CANUCKS HOST FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT ON APRIL 16TH

DeBrusk Calls Game in Overtime, Canucks Push Past Sharks 2-1

Monday Night Brings San Jose Sharks to Town for Second-Last Game of the Season

CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND $1 MILLION 50/50 JACKPOT ON SALE NOW

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Wild

Canucks Begin Final Homestand of the Season on Saturday Night Against Wild

Kevin Lankinen Makes 31 Saves and Shines in 4-1 Victory Over Avalanche

Game Notes: Canucks at Avalanche

Closing Out the Road Schedule with a Thursday Night Tilt Against the Avalanche

Canucks Score Three Goals During Final Minute in a Comeback for the Record Books

Game Notes: Canucks at Stars

Canucks Begin Two-Game Trip with a Stop in Dallas to Face Stars