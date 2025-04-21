Skip to Main Content
Most Popular
Most Popular
LIVE | End of Year Media Availability with Patrik Allvin & Jim Rutherford
April 21, 2025
News Feed
Canucks Focus on Sustainability, Growth After Season of Adversity
Apr 18, 2025
End of Year Media Availability
Apr 18, 2025
VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2024.25 TEAM AWARDS WINNERS
Apr 17, 2025
Sherwood, DeBrusk Reflect on Canucks Nation’s Passion in Career-Best Seasons
Apr 16, 2025
Game Notes: Canucks vs. Golden Knights
Apr 16, 2025
One Last Ride: Canucks Close Out 2024-25 Season on Home Ice Against Golden Knights
Apr 16, 2025
THANK YOU, FANS! CANUCKS HOST FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT ON APRIL 16TH
Apr 15, 2025
DeBrusk Calls Game in Overtime, Canucks Push Past Sharks 2-1
Apr 15, 2025
Monday Night Brings San Jose Sharks to Town for Second-Last Game of the Season
Apr 14, 2025
CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND $1 MILLION 50/50 JACKPOT ON SALE NOW
Apr 13, 2025
Game Notes: Canucks vs. Wild
Apr 12, 2025
Canucks Begin Final Homestand of the Season on Saturday Night Against Wild
Apr 12, 2025
Kevin Lankinen Makes 31 Saves and Shines in 4-1 Victory Over Avalanche
Apr 11, 2025
Game Notes: Canucks at Avalanche
Apr 10, 2025
Closing Out the Road Schedule with a Thursday Night Tilt Against the Avalanche
Apr 10, 2025
Canucks Score Three Goals During Final Minute in a Comeback for the Record Books
Apr 09, 2025
Game Notes: Canucks at Stars
Apr 08, 2025
Canucks Begin Two-Game Trip with a Stop in Dallas to Face Stars
Apr 08, 2025
