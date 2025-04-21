Building Blue: The Highway 1 Connection Paves Way into AHL Playoffs

He knows that Vancouver is so close to Abbotsford and that the big club is always aware of what’s going on with the AHL club. He was a bit surprised to hear that 16 players have been on both Canucks teams this year.

“That definitely jumped out, I didn’t know it was that many,” said Räty when he learned that 16 players have played for Vancouver and Abbotsford this season. “It’s obviously great. We’re getting rewarded for the good play in Abbotsford. I think it’s always nice for the guys to think of that and stay motivated. They know when they’re playing good, they’re going to get a chance with the NHL club.”

Räty wrapped up the season on the road with Abbotsford and is now excited for the opening round series against the Tucson Roadrunners that begins on Wednesday at the Abbotsford Centre.

“I’ve heard the crowds were really good in Abbotsford when I was with Vancouver,” said Räty. “So hopefully that continues throughout the playoffs because those are great games to play. And I know from last year that we got to the second round, but we only got to play two home games. So, I am really excited for those upcoming games.”

Abbotsford has had most of the same core players for the past few seasons, and many of the players who were 20, 21 or 22 years old are now 23, 24 or 25 and feel comfortable in the AHL. Many of the players have had a taste of the AHL playoffs and are excited to see what kind of atmosphere the Abbotsford Centre will have on Wednesday.

Tickets to Wednesday’s game one are still available. Come out to the valley and be a part of the playoff atmosphere. Tickets are available here.