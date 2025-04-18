Canucks Focus on Sustainability, Growth After Season of Adversity

In a challenging year, Hughes emphasized the importance of everyone on the team taking accountability.

“There's been some challenging times for sure, but I think it just comes down to [that] everyone has got to be better, and we need guys that elevate their game,” he said. “It’s not about one guy, or Millsy or Petey – you look at 82 games, it’s 24 guys on the roster, not two guys, and I think everyone should be held accountable, not put it on that for why we’re in this position this year.”

As he looks ahead to next season, Hughes is already focused on preparing his body for the grind. He always looks to make gains in the summer and believes offseason work is the key to taking big strides.

“This summer it’s going to be big about getting my body as good as I possibly can so I can play 82 games the way I want to play and also for the Olympics and playoffs,” he shared.

Elias Pettersson: Growth Mindset

Elias Pettersson admitted this season didn’t go as planned after signing a long-term extension, and he’s looking toward using the offseason to reset. Pettersson shared that he is staying in Vancouver to put in some extra work before heading home to Sweden.

“I’m just trying to look forward and it sucks we’re not playing still,” Pettersson said. “But with that being said, I’m going to take advantage of that extra month to come back stronger and better next season.”

Pettersson has high expectations of himself and has learned that playing his game and playing to his identity is what’s important.

“Early in the season, maybe I had the wrong mindset that I just signed a big contract, and I had to do more instead of just being me and then when the points don’t come, tend to overthink,” Pettersson said.

“I’m not perfect, I’m trying to be, but it’s been a lot of adversity this year but I’m always trying to believe I can grow from it, learn, and be better.”

Thatcher Demko: Reset and Recharge

Thatcher Demko enters this offseason healthy and is looking forward to a clean slate next season.

“It was a frustrating year. It was tough mentally, physically, but I felt like I came out of that second injury feeling really good about where I was headed and the direction of educating myself on where I was at physically. I’m excited to be going into the summer healthy and feeling really good and I think that was a really important, something I was focused on coming down the stretch. I’m really excited to move forward.”

The 2023 Vezina nominee said he feels back on track going into this offseason compared to last offseason.

“Last summer I had no idea what was going on quite frankly and that had a toll on me mentally and physically,” he said. “I have a team around me now; I have a lot of smart minds contributing to building a plan for me and I’m going into the summer feeling really healthy and excited to get back in the gym and build myself back up.”

Demko is looking forward to reestablishing his offseason routine and returning to form.

“I don’t think of myself as a different guy—I still know that I’m capable of playing that way, being a Vezina nominee,” he said.

The San Diego native never takes for granted playing in front of Vancouver Canucks fans and says he hopes to be a Canuck beyond next season.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Canuck,” Demko said. “Since Day 1 I want to be here, [I was] obviously drafted here. I’d like to get an extension done and stay here. Obviously, that’s something that Patrik and my agent will start talking about, but I’ll let them focus on that. I’m focused on getting myself back to where I know I can be and everything will play itself out.”

First-Season Players

Drew O'Connor said his first season in Vancouver didn’t finish the way he wanted it to, but no one in the room is satisfied and says that everyone is hungry to get the playoffs next year.

"I've enjoyed the group here. Obviously, it's been a little bit up and down the last little while,” said O’Connor. “We’d all obviously like to be in playoffs; we're all pretty motivated heading into the summer to make that happen."