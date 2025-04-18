Canucks Focus on Sustainability, Growth After Season of Adversity

The Vancouver Canucks closed the book on a season marked by adversity, growth, and reflection, as players and coaches met with media Friday morning at Rogers Arena.
While it’s not how they wanted the season to end, the tone was one of accountability and optimism. From Head Coach Rick Tocchet to core leaders like Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and Thatcher Demko and first-year Canucks, they shared their takeaways from the 2024-25 season.
Rick Tocchet: Looking in the Rear View
Head Coach Rick Tocchet reflected on the season, acknowledging that while the year was challenging, it also provided valuable learning opportunities.
He emphasized the importance of self-evaluation, noting that he’s thought about moments where different decisions could have led to better outcomes. Though he’s not one to dwell on ‘what ifs,’ Tocchet admitted that reflection is part of growth—for himself and the team.
“You have to look at yourself as a coach and think of those things,” Tocchet said, underlining his commitment to improving alongside his players.
“It’s been a hard year, but it’s also been a year where you can improve by learning these lessons – the adversity – including myself, being better in certain situations.”
Tocchet talked about embracing the hard throughout the season and their ability to close out games.
“I don’t think we got an A+ on embracing the hard,” Tocchet said. “I didn’t think our training camp was as good as the year before. Did we embrace the hard there? I kind of kick myself – could I have been a little bit harder [on everyone] after training camp. That’s something I’ve got to look at myself going into next year.”
Quinn Hughes: Leadership Through Adversity
Despite dealing with injuries and missing 14 games this season, Canucks’ captain Quinn Hughes remained steadfast in his focus on team success over personal milestones.
"Everyone that's here just wants to be a part of a winning team, so I don’t think anyone’s too concerned about making me happy, it’s just about being a successful organization,” Hughes said. "That's the main goal for everyone here and I definitely feel like we can do that.”
He’s going to take the next couple of months to reflect on what he’s learned in his second year as captain, using the lessons he’s learned to grow and help him for next season.