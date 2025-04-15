THANK YOU, FANS! CANUCKS HOST FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT ON APRIL 16TH

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks will celebrate the team’s passionate fanbase during Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Pepsi, on Wednesday, April 16 as they host the Vegas Golden Knights. On this night, we will show our appreciation towards our loyal fans that supported the team throughout the season.

“The Vancouver Canucks are honoured to celebrate the passion and commitment of our fans during our final home game of the regular season,” said Michel Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Our fans have shown up every night and showcased their loyalty to our team, and we are excited to dedicate this night to them. Together with our players, we look forward to hosting our fans for the final time this season.”

Here’s what fans can look forward to on Wednesday night:

5:30pm - Fan Appreciation Party on the Plaza

Rock out with The Coyotes! Their live tunes will have you pumped and ready for the game!

Their live tunes will have you pumped and ready for the game! Snap pictures with FIN, Timbr, and Canucks legends! Get autographs from Canucks alumni Kirk McLean, Stan Smyl, and Jyrki Lumme.

Get autographs from Canucks alumni Kirk McLean, Stan Smyl, and Jyrki Lumme. Strike a pose! Get pictures with our light-up letters and get your face painted for some extra flair!

Get pictures with our light-up letters and get your face painted for some extra flair! Unleash your inner sniper! Take aim at the inflatable hockey shooter tutor and show off your skills.

Take aim at the inflatable hockey shooter tutor and show off your skills. Get crafty! Create your own friendship bracelets and custom posters to show off your Canucks spirit.

Create your own friendship bracelets and custom posters to show off your Canucks spirit. Score sweet deals! Head to the retail trailer for discounted Canucks gear you’ll love.

Head to the retail trailer for discounted Canucks gear you’ll love. Grab a free scoop! Try the brand-new Bar Down Blast ice cream flavour for free courtesy of Save-On-Foods.

Try the brand-new Bar Down Blast ice cream flavour for free courtesy of Save-On-Foods. Check out the Vancouver Warriors! Play some fun games and snag awesome prizes at their dedicated Plaza spot!

In-Game Activations

Throughout the game, fans should be on the lookout for giveaways and prizes for fans of all ages! Pepsi will have t-shirt giveaways during the game and the second intermission, and fans should be sure to get their own free Pepsi Zero after the game, available at select gates. Other giveaways include a $100 Rogers Arena gift card, a trip to Oregon courtesy of Travel Oregon, gift cards from Canadian Tire and Save-On-Foods, a BCLC prize pack that includes a Yeti Tumbler, a Canucks jersey, and more, a $500 gift card to The Keg, and 25 free medium pizza coupons courtesy of Panago!

Discounts can be found throughout the team store, as fans will find 20% off many items throughout the store, with select items marked anywhere from 30-50% off.

As a wrap-up to the season, the Canucks ‘Team Awards’ will be revealed throughout the game! Be sure to look for the announcement of the winners of the Cyclone Taylor Trophy (Most Valuable Player), Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy (Best Defenceman), Pavel Bure Award (Most Exciting Player), the Fred J. Hume Award (Unsung Hero) and the Daniel & Henrik Sedin Award (Community Leadership)!

Canucks Season Ticket Members will also be honoured at the conclusion of the contest with an on-ice ‘jersey off the back’ ceremony, thanking them for their commitment and loyalty to the team!

The Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) is also hosting a $1 million 50/50 super jackpot with the winner guaranteed to take home a minimum prize of $500,000! The winning ticket number will be posted online at canucks.com/online5050 shortly after the draw.

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

For more information on our community initiatives and Community Nights visit canucks.com/events. For tickets, visit tickets.canucks.com.