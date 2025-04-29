Vancouver Canucks Announce Rick Tocchet Will Not Return as Head Coach

PRESS RELEASE CDC PR
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, BC The Vancouver Canucks announced today that Rick Tocchet has decided not to return as Head Coach for the upcoming season. After thoughtful discussions with the team and management, Tocchet has opted to step away from his role, concluding his tenure with the Canucks.

“After a very long and thorough process, unfortunately Rick has decided to leave the Vancouver Canucks,” said Rutherford. “This is very disappointing news, but we respect Rick’s decision to move to a new chapter in his hockey career. We did everything in our power to keep him, but at the end of the day Rick felt he needed a change. He is a good friend, a good coach, and we can’t thank him enough for all he did for our organization. Toc is a stand-up guy, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Tocchet joined the Canucks in January 2023, bringing with him a wealth of experience as both a former player and coach in the NHL. His leadership and commitment to the team during a challenging stretch were greatly appreciated by the organization, players, and fans alike.

“I'm choosing to move on from the Vancouver Canucks,” said Tocchet. “Family is a priority, and with my contract lapsing, this becomes the opportune time. While I don't know where I'm headed, or exactly how this will play out for me over the near term, I feel like this is the right time for me to explore other opportunities in and around hockey.

“I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the entire Vancouver Canucks organization, starting with Francesco and Luigi Aquilini, Jim Rutherford, and Patrik Allvin. It's been a pleasure and great learning experience to work with you all.

“To the players - thank you. Regardless of our results, I always felt your heart and effort was there. I was honoured to be your coach.

“To the coaching staff and support staff - you guys are first class, and you made it easy and enjoyable to come to work every day.

“Thank you for everything you give to help make the team a success.

“To the media, I appreciate your work and your diligence, your easy - and your difficult - questions. You guys do a great job, thank you.

“And to the Canucks fans - your infectious spirit, loyal commitment and will to win kept me and the entire team on our toes. I appreciate how you have made yourselves a driving force in the Canucks community.

“I've enjoyed my time here, and I wish everyone the best.”

