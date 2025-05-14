VANCOUVER CANUCKS NAME ADAM FOOTE 22ND HEAD COACH IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the team has hired Adam Foote as the 22nd Head Coach in franchise history.

“Adam is a strong leader, good teacher and person who knows what it takes to build a great culture and winning attitude,” said Allvin. “His past experiences on the ice have translated nicely into a coaching style that fits our organization’s goals and vision. He has worked extremely hard the past few years, gaining our player's respect and trust for his strong communication and honest straight forward opinion. He knows this group better than anyone else we interviewed and has inside knowledge and understanding of what it will take to get us back to where we want to be. Adam brings structure, accountability, and a detailed oriented approach to his coaching, a process that will send a clear message to our group about the way we want to compete, practice, and play hockey. We are very happy to have him take over as the new Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks.”

Foote was hired as an Assistant Coach for the Vancouver Canucks on January 22, 2023. He spent the past two seasons working with the team’s defencemen, helping players such as Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek have career seasons, strengthening the team’s penalty kill and developing a cohesive unit on the back end.

Foote began his coaching career in 2011.12 with the Colorado Avalanche as a Development Consultant and Defensive Coach, spending four seasons in that role. He was also the Director of Player Development for Team Canada at the 2017 Spengler Cup, winning a Gold Medal. Before his arrival in Vancouver, Foote spent parts of two seasons as the Head Coach of the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League, compiling a record of 48-49-12.

Prior to his coaching career, the Toronto, ON native spent parts of 19 seasons in the NHL after being selected by the Quebec Nordiques in the second round, 22nd overall, in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft. He skated in 1154 career games, posting 308 points (66-242-308), 1534 penalty minutes, and a +99 plus/minus rating. Foote also appeared in 170 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, registering 42 points (7-35-42) and 298 penalty minutes, capturing the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and 2001. Internationally, he was named to Team Canada for the 1998, 2002, and 2006 Winter Olympics, winning gold in 2002, as well as the 1996 and 2004 World Cup of Hockey, winning gold in 2004.