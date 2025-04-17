VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2024.25 TEAM AWARDS WINNERS

Vancouver, B.C. – During Fan Appreciation Night, the Vancouver Canucks announced the winners of the yearly Team Awards.

Quinn Hughes:

Cyclone Taylor Trophy – “Most Valuable Player”

Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy – “Best Defenceman”

Pavel Bure Award – “Most Exciting Player”

Cyrus H. McLean Trophy – “Leading Scorer”

Three Stars Award

Daniel & Henrik Sedin Community Award

Quinn Hughes had another outstanding year, as he won six of the seven Team Awards. This season was the six consecutive campaign that Hughes was voted the winner of the Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy as the team’s Best Defenceman. Hughes also became the first defenceman in franchise history to win the Cyrus H. McLean Trophy, the Pavel Bure Award, the Cyclone Taylor Trophy, and the Three Stars Award.

Entering Wednesday’s game, Hughes has registered 76 points (16-60-76) in 68 games. His 1.12 points per game is the highest mark of his career, and his 16 goals is the second-highest total, only behind last season’s 17. Hughes was also named to Team USA for the 2025 4 Nations Faceoff but was unable to participate due to injury.

2024.25 also saw Hughes hit a number of personal and franchise milestones. He played in his 400th career game on January 6 at MTL and recorded his 400th career point on March 22 at NYR. Hughes passed Stan Smyl for the third-most multi-assist games in Canucks history, joined Henrik Sedin as the only players in franchise history to record at least four consecutive seasons of 50 or more assists, and passed Alexander Edler for the most power play points by a defenceman in Canucks history.

Hughes achieved multiple impressive league marks as well, as he reached the 200-assist mark in the fourth-fewest games by a defenceman in NHL history, became only the sixth defenceman to record at least 70 points in 60 or fewer games in multiple seasons, joined six other defenceman in NHL history to record 75 or more points in three consecutive seasons, and became the fourth defenceman in league history to have at least four consecutive seasons of 60 or more assists.

The Orlando, FL native also continued his work in the community this season, contributing to the team’s second annual Firefighters Night on October 30, 2024, and the continuation of his Team 43 ticketing program, with meet and greets for first responders that Hughes brings out to each game. He has also continued to build connections at the BC Children’s Hospital’s pediatric oncology unit, keeping in contact with families he has met and bringing kids and their families to games.

Kiefer Sherwood: Fred J. Hume Award – “Unsung Hero”

In his first season in Vancouver, Kiefer Sherwood was named the winner of the Fred J. Hume Award as the team’s Unsung Hero. The Columbus, OH native has reached career-highs in goals (19), assists (21), points (40), and games played (78), while averaging a career-high 14:53 of time on ice.

Sherwood made NHL history this season, recording 460 hits, setting a new NHL record for most hits in a single season. He passed the previous record holder, Jeremy Lauzon, on March 22 at NYR, registering 12 hits in the contest. He also became the fastest player to reach 300 his in a season, doing so in only 52 games.