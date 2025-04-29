Skip to Main Content
Most Popular
Most Popular
Jim Rutherford Media Availability
April 29, 2025
Link copied
News Feed
Vancouver Canucks Announce Rick Tocchet Will Not Return as Head Coach
Apr 29, 2025
CANUCKS AND LIUNA LOCAL 1611 ANNOUNCE TRAIL MEMORIAL CENTRE WINNER OF THE “GAME CHANGER RENO” CONTEST
Apr 26, 2025
Saturday Night Showdown is Series-Deciding Game for Abbotsford Canucks
Apr 25, 2025
Building Blue: The Highway 1 Connection Paves Way into AHL Playoffs
Apr 21, 2025
Patrik Allvin and Jim Rutherford Reflect on ‘Disappointing’ Season, Eyeing Centre Depth in Offseason
Apr 21, 2025
End of Year Media Availability with Patrik Allvin & Jim Rutherford
Apr 21, 2025
Canucks Focus on Sustainability, Growth After Season of Adversity
Apr 18, 2025
End of Year Media Availability
Apr 18, 2025
VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2024.25 TEAM AWARDS WINNERS
Apr 17, 2025
Sherwood, DeBrusk Reflect on Canucks Nation’s Passion in Career-Best Seasons
Apr 16, 2025
Game Notes: Canucks vs. Golden Knights
Apr 16, 2025
One Last Ride: Canucks Close Out 2024-25 Season on Home Ice Against Golden Knights
Apr 16, 2025
THANK YOU, FANS! CANUCKS HOST FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT ON APRIL 16TH
Apr 15, 2025
DeBrusk Calls Game in Overtime, Canucks Push Past Sharks 2-1
Apr 15, 2025
Monday Night Brings San Jose Sharks to Town for Second-Last Game of the Season
Apr 14, 2025
CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND $1 MILLION 50/50 JACKPOT ON SALE NOW
Apr 13, 2025
Game Notes: Canucks vs. Wild
Apr 12, 2025
Canucks Begin Final Homestand of the Season on Saturday Night Against Wild
Apr 12, 2025
