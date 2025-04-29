Jim Rutherford Media Availability

JIM LIVE - CDC copy

News Feed

Vancouver Canucks Announce Rick Tocchet Will Not Return as Head Coach

CANUCKS AND LIUNA LOCAL 1611 ANNOUNCE TRAIL MEMORIAL CENTRE WINNER OF THE “GAME CHANGER RENO” CONTEST

Saturday Night Showdown is Series-Deciding Game for Abbotsford Canucks

Building Blue: The Highway 1 Connection Paves Way into AHL Playoffs

Patrik Allvin and Jim Rutherford Reflect on ‘Disappointing’ Season, Eyeing Centre Depth in Offseason

End of Year Media Availability with Patrik Allvin & Jim Rutherford

Canucks Focus on Sustainability, Growth After Season of Adversity

End of Year Media Availability

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2024.25 TEAM AWARDS WINNERS

Sherwood, DeBrusk Reflect on Canucks Nation’s Passion in Career-Best Seasons

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Golden Knights

One Last Ride: Canucks Close Out 2024-25 Season on Home Ice Against Golden Knights

THANK YOU, FANS! CANUCKS HOST FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT ON APRIL 16TH

DeBrusk Calls Game in Overtime, Canucks Push Past Sharks 2-1

Monday Night Brings San Jose Sharks to Town for Second-Last Game of the Season

CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND $1 MILLION 50/50 JACKPOT ON SALE NOW

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Wild

Canucks Begin Final Homestand of the Season on Saturday Night Against Wild