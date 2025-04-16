Game Notes: Canucks vs. Golden Knights

CANUCKS VS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet 360, TNT, truTV, MAX

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the fourth and final meeting between the Canucks and Golden Knights this season: Dec. 19 (road, 3-1 L), Be. 22 (road, 3-1 L), Apr. 6 (home, 3-2 L), and Apr. 16 (home).

Vancouver is 7-15-2 all-time against Vegas, including a 3-7-2 record at home.

The Canucks are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games against the Golden Knights (1-4-0 in their last five).

Brock Boeser and Conor Garland co-lead all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Vegas with 17 points (both 7-10-17) in 19 and 26 career games, respectively.

In 14 career games against the Golden Knights, Quinn Hughes has 15 points (5-10-15).

Nils Höglander has seven points (4-3-7) in eight career games against Vegas.

Kevin Lankinen is 3-3-2 with a 3.08 goals-against-average and a .901 save percentage in eight career appearances against the Golden Knights.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to face Vegas in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has six points (0-6-6) in his last six games. Hughes is second in points per game amongst defencemen (1.13), is second in assists (60), and third in points (76).

Kiefer Sherwood has 11 points (4-7-11) in his last 10 games.

Aatu Räty has four points (2-2-4) in his last five games.

Jake DeBrusk has goals in each of his last four games.

Since February 1, the Canucks have a penalty kill percentage of 87.3%, ranking first in the NHL over that span.

LAST MEETING – APR. 6/25: VAN 2 vs VGK 3

Nils Höglander opened the scoring 4:46 into the first period…Pius Suter and Brock Boeser had the assists…Ivan Barbashev evened the game just under four minutes later…Nicolas Roy gave Vegas the lead with 6:45 remaining in the opening frame…Aatu Räty tied the game at 8:03 of the second…Filip Hronek and Kiefer Sherwood had the helpers…Victor Olofsson put Vegas ahead at 16:46 of the third…Suter and Räty each had three shots on goal…Sherwood had six hits…Dakota Joshua had three blocked shots…Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS