Sherwood, DeBrusk Reflect on Canucks Nation’s Passion in Career-Best Seasons

From record-setting performances to snack-fueled superstardom, there’s been no shortage of memorable moments at Rogers Arena this season. At the heart of it all has been the undeniable impact of Canucks Nation – something the players continue to feel every time they step on the ice.

It’s a relationship the players don't take for granted.

One player who’s heard his name chanted a number of times at Rogers Arena this season is Kiefer Sherwood. The Columbus, Ohio product says it means everything to play in front of passionate fans.

"You still see how excited they get for our games, and I really think that it's one of the best fan bases in the league. You know, they're extremely passionate and they live and breathe hockey,” Sherwood said.

He says the team takes a lot of pride in their game and will continue to put their best foot forward to close out the season and in season to come.

Sherwood heads into the final game of the regular season against the Vegas Golden Knights with an NHL-best 454 hits, and a career-high 40 points (19-21-40). He says the chants that come after a big hit, or a key goal help take his energy to another level.

"I always say, we feed off of them, they feed off of us; it's a two-way relationship. Their passion speaks for itself, and you want to continue to feed their love of the game. Obviously, we put so much into our craft and when they appreciate that, that's all you can ask for,” he said.

Jake DeBrusk also feels the energy – and the snacks.

The forward says playing in a Canadian market has lived up to every expectation, and he’s enjoyed every moment of his first season in front of Canucks Nation.

“It always means a lot. Obviously, getting my first taste of it here, I expected it to be as Canadian as it is,” DeBrusk said.

“Hearing the cheers and chants the first handful of games this season, and [the team] coming off momentum of the year before, I think that's something that's pretty special,” he added. “You can't really get that anywhere else except for in a Canadian market.”

DeBrusk has also become a fan-favourite for another reason – his growing collection of snacks and Oreos tossed over the glass by fans. With each game, he says he’s been trading more pucks for treats.

“Usually, to start off the year in the row [along the glass] there's only a couple Oreos, but now I'm throwing out four or five pucks every game for snacks. I love it,” DeBrusk said. “One thing I will say is that the big boxes are harder for me to hide when I bring it back to the bench."

DeBrusk has received special edition Oreos like the Post Malone edition with salted caramel and shortbread icing flavour.

Snacks aside, DeBrusk has tallied a career-high 28 goals this season with one game left to play.

Whether it’s the roar of the crowd after a big goal or a box of cookies handed over the glass, the Canucks have felt the love from their fans all season long. As the team wraps up another season, Sherwood and DeBrusk are two of many who say the connection with the fans is what makes playing in Vancouver so special.