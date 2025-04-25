Saturday Night Showdown is Series-Deciding Game for Abbotsford Canucks

54472525283_f38cc8d230_o

Saturday night at the Abbotsford Centre is going to be jumping as the towels swing and the team in green looks to punch its ticket into the next round of the AHL playoffs.

The Abbotsford Canucks came out of the first two games with a split against the Tucson Roadrunners in their opening-round, three-game playoff series.

On Wednesday, Abbotsford went up early and was able to hold onto its lead, picking up a 4-3 victory. Sammy Blais had a pair of power play goals in the game, and fan-favourite Tristen Nielsen opened the scoring. Linus Karlsson scored a big goal to put Abbotsford up 3-1 in the second period.

Head coach Manny Malhotra was content with the team picking up the win on Wednesday, but did not believe his team won the game in ideal fashion.

In game two, the star of the night was Roadrunners’ goaltender Jaxson Stauber. The 25-year-old netminder stopped 38 of the 39 shots he faced in the game, which was his best performance in the AHL this season by save percentage.

Malhotra also thought his group had too many self-inflicted mistakes in game two and believes that the Roadrunners were able to take advantage of their errors in the Canucks own zone. The head coach and players spoke about trying to force the puck through the middle seam of the ice, and it showed as their breakouts were an issue throughout the game.

Through their mistakes, the Canucks were still able to generate 39 shots on net but Canucks’ forward Max Sasson believes there needs to be more urgency from the group when there are scrambles around the opposing crease.

“We’ve got to start having a little bit more poise in the scoring areas,” said Sasson. “It’s probably a thing about our compete level around the net, maybe getting a little grittier, that’s how Karly scores his goal. I’m sure we will look at that. There were a lot of loose pucks, and maybe if we have a little extra effort, maybe a couple of them go in.”

“We didn’t have much of an ability to sustain o-zone pressure and get enough to the paint with bodies on the inside,” added Malhotra.

Sasson leads the Canucks with nine shots on net through two games. He has been using his speed to generate attacks off the rush at even-strength and on the power play.

The Abbotsford Centre’s atmosphere has been electric through the first two games, and Saturday night’s series-deciding game should be one of the highest-energy games we’ve seen in the Abbotsford Centre.

“We are going to be really excited, that’s something we want to play for – to win or go home,” said Canucks defenceman Victor Mancini. “To know we have home ice as well, that’s really important for us, and [Wednesday’s] loss is going to fuel us to play better on Saturday.”

Aatu Räty and Arshdeep Bains had a pair of assists through the first two games. Linus Karlsson has two goals, and Sammy Blais leads the team with three points (2 g-1a).

A massive game three goes on Saturday night at the Abbotsford Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

Wear green and get ready to wave those towels!

News Feed

Building Blue: The Highway 1 Connection Paves Way into AHL Playoffs

Patrik Allvin and Jim Rutherford Reflect on ‘Disappointing’ Season, Eyeing Centre Depth in Offseason

End of Year Media Availability with Patrik Allvin & Jim Rutherford

Canucks Focus on Sustainability, Growth After Season of Adversity

End of Year Media Availability

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2024.25 TEAM AWARDS WINNERS

Sherwood, DeBrusk Reflect on Canucks Nation’s Passion in Career-Best Seasons

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Golden Knights

One Last Ride: Canucks Close Out 2024-25 Season on Home Ice Against Golden Knights

THANK YOU, FANS! CANUCKS HOST FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT ON APRIL 16TH

DeBrusk Calls Game in Overtime, Canucks Push Past Sharks 2-1

Monday Night Brings San Jose Sharks to Town for Second-Last Game of the Season

CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND $1 MILLION 50/50 JACKPOT ON SALE NOW

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Wild

Canucks Begin Final Homestand of the Season on Saturday Night Against Wild

Kevin Lankinen Makes 31 Saves and Shines in 4-1 Victory Over Avalanche

Game Notes: Canucks at Avalanche

Closing Out the Road Schedule with a Thursday Night Tilt Against the Avalanche