CANUCKS AND LIUNA LOCAL 1611 ANNOUNCE TRAIL MEMORIAL CENTRE WINNER OF THE “GAME CHANGER RENO” CONTEST

Winner Press Release - MW
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks, in partnership with LiUNA Local 1611, are excited to announce that the Trail Memorial Centre, located in Trail, B.C., has been named winner of the “Game Changer Reno” contest.

“We are proud to award the Trail Memorial Centre $100,000 for critical upgrades and renovations that will ensure the rink remains a pillar of the community,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This collaboration with LiUNA Local 1611 reflects our shared commitment to investing in local sports infrastructure and providing opportunities for youth hockey development throughout B.C.”

“The history of this arena is remarkable — it’s been a place where generations of families have gathered, grown, and celebrated through sport and recreation and many community gatherings,” said Colleen Jones, City of Trail Mayor. “We’re so grateful to whoever nominated us and to the Canucks and LiUNA for supporting upgrades that will ensure future generations can experience the same pride, connection, and opportunity.”

“Home of the Trail Smoke Eaters for more than 100 years and the industrial hub of the Kootenay region, Trail is where hockey and hard work align,” said Nav Malhotra, Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer of LiUNA Local 1611. “We are proud to contribute to the advancement of youth sport in arguably the biggest little hard-working Hockey Town in British Columbia.”

On April 26, the Canucks and LiUNA Local 1611 were proud to be in Trail to present the $100,000 cheque as a part of a special ceremony. The event brought the community of Trail together to celebrate and acknowledge the positive impact these funds will have on the community. The Canucks were represented by alumnus and Ring of Honour inductee, Kirk McLean along with team mascot FIN.

