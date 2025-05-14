CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH DEFENCEMAN TOM WILLANDER ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Image (10)
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Tom Willander on a three-year, entry-level contract starting in 2025.26.

“We are excited to have Tom under contract and for him to start his professional hockey career,” said Allvin. “Our group has watched him closely the past couple of seasons and have been impressed with his progression and growth in the NCAA. Now is the perfect time for him to take the next step and join our organization. The hard work starts this summer, and we look forward to seeing where Tom is at this September at training camp.”

Willander, 20, recently completed his second season at Boston University, registering 24 points (2-22-24), eight penalty minutes, and a +19 plus/minus rating in 39 games. He finished second amongst Terriers defencemen in scoring, fourth amongst all skaters in assists and third in blocked shots (57).

In 77 games across two seasons at BU, the 6’1”, 191 lbs defenceman has recorded 49 points (6-43-49), 20 penalty minutes, and a +47 plus/minus rating. He was named a Hockey East Second Team All-Star in both seasons he spent with the Terriers.

A native of Stockholm, SWE, Willander has represented his native Sweden internationally on numerous occasions, including the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (silver), the 2022 World Junior ‘A’ Challenge (bronze), the 2023 U18 World Championships (silver), and the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships, winning silver in 2024.

Willander was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round, 11th overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

