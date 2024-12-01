Quinn Hughes Becomes Franchise Leader in Assists from a Defenceman

By Chris Faber

Quinn Hughes now has 311 assists as a Vancouver Canuck and has passed Alex Edler to become the franchise leader for assists from a defenceman.

With an assist on the Jake DeBrusk power play goal in Detroit, Hughes also becomes the fastest Canuck to reach 311 assists with the franchise and continues to add to his already impressive resume.

Since coming into the NHL, Hughes has brought an energy to the Canucks’ blue line like we have never seen before. His offensive game has gotten fans excited since game one and he continues bringing fans to their feet with his skill on the ice.

Hughes has had 20 games with three assists and two games with four assists over his seven years in the NHL. Since coming into the NHL, no defenceman has more assists than Hughes and only Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin, Leon Draisaitl, and Mitch Marner have more assists.

Of players who have at least 300 career assists, Hughes ranks ninth all-time with 0.80 assists per game.

Hughes won the James Norris Trophy for the league’s top defenceman during the 2023-24 season. He had a career-high 75 assists that year and led the league in assists from a defenceman for the first time in his career. He also finished seventh in Hart Trophy voting.

Hughes was the third-fastest United States-born skater to get 300 assists behind Craig Janney (356 games) Brian Leech (368).

Since joining the Canucks, Hughes has assisted on 55 J.T. Miller goals, 52 Brock Boeser goals, and 47 Elias Pettersson goals.

“What he can do out there in the offensive zone, it's impressive,” said Boeser. “And anytime he has a puck and he's twirling around; I just try and get open. He creates space for other guys because the defensive team is always so focused on him. He's helped me offensively and he will continue to do that.”

Boeser also discussed seeing Hughes be in stats that are compared to great offensive defencemen like Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey and said that though he didn’t get a chance to see those greats live, it is amazing that he can witness greatness from Hughes first-hand.

When asked about what Hughes does for Pettersson, he laughed and said that he sure makes it a lot easier for him.

“He makes plays all over the ice. And every year he's been taking steps and becoming a better player. The Norris explains itself, but just the player he is today from where he started is a massive improvement,” said Pettersson.

Pettersson admires Hughes’ dedication as well as the support Hughes has from his family that blends to help the defenceman become a trailblazer for his position.

“I think his work ethic, his striving to become great, plus, I mean, he’s got two other brothers who are pretty good at hockey, and he competes with [them] every day, so that helps. And I know his parents well, and they want the best for him, so he's got a good setup for that, but he himself is the biggest factor.”

Conor Garland trained with Hughes in the offseason and saw how committed he is to the game, focusing on every detail from stretching to eating and his work on the ice.

“Quinn's done more than anybody for smaller defencemen coming up,” said Garland. “Just how he possesses the game, defends well as a smaller guy. He's someone who will leave a mark on a game.”

Hughes has already left a massive imprint on the Vancouver Canucks organization and as the captain of the team, he continues to lead this group on and off the ice. With a lengthy career ahead of him, we are sure to talk more about his stats but today, we celebrate Hughes as the franchise leader in assists from a defenceman.

