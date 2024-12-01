Quinn Hughes Becomes Franchise Leader in Assists from a Defenceman

Hughes was the third-fastest United States-born skater to get 300 assists behind Craig Janney (356 games) Brian Leech (368).

Since joining the Canucks, Hughes has assisted on 55 J.T. Miller goals, 52 Brock Boeser goals, and 47 Elias Pettersson goals.

“What he can do out there in the offensive zone, it's impressive,” said Boeser. “And anytime he has a puck and he's twirling around; I just try and get open. He creates space for other guys because the defensive team is always so focused on him. He's helped me offensively and he will continue to do that.”

Boeser also discussed seeing Hughes be in stats that are compared to great offensive defencemen like Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey and said that though he didn’t get a chance to see those greats live, it is amazing that he can witness greatness from Hughes first-hand.

When asked about what Hughes does for Pettersson, he laughed and said that he sure makes it a lot easier for him.

“He makes plays all over the ice. And every year he's been taking steps and becoming a better player. The Norris explains itself, but just the player he is today from where he started is a massive improvement,” said Pettersson.

Pettersson admires Hughes’ dedication as well as the support Hughes has from his family that blends to help the defenceman become a trailblazer for his position.

“I think his work ethic, his striving to become great, plus, I mean, he’s got two other brothers who are pretty good at hockey, and he competes with [them] every day, so that helps. And I know his parents well, and they want the best for him, so he's got a good setup for that, but he himself is the biggest factor.”

Conor Garland trained with Hughes in the offseason and saw how committed he is to the game, focusing on every detail from stretching to eating and his work on the ice.

“Quinn's done more than anybody for smaller defencemen coming up,” said Garland. “Just how he possesses the game, defends well as a smaller guy. He's someone who will leave a mark on a game.”

Hughes has already left a massive imprint on the Vancouver Canucks organization and as the captain of the team, he continues to lead this group on and off the ice. With a lengthy career ahead of him, we are sure to talk more about his stats but today, we celebrate Hughes as the franchise leader in assists from a defenceman.