J.T. Miller Scores in Shootout, Lifting Canucks 4-3 Over Kraken

GAME RECAP - CDC 3
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

It was Miller Time in Seattle as the Vancouver Canucks kicked off the new year with a win over the Seattle Kraken in a shootout.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet said it gives the group confidence to grind out a win in tight games.

“It was a gutsy effort, obviously disappointed they tie it up, but the guys stuck together and we got the two points,” Tocchet said. “I thought the D really was scrappy tonight, I thought Höglander played well for us, the Sasson line [too], obviously Gars with a big goal, there's a lot of good efforts from a lot of guys.”

Just before the halfway mark in the second period, Thatcher Demko left the game with back spasms, Kevin Lankinen finishing the game and picked up the win. Lankinen said “it was huge” to get the win in the shootout, mentioning he approaches every game the same way and is prepared to take the ice at a moment’s notice.

“Maybe it's not optimal, but I see it as a good challenge, just another challenge to face. It's not the first time in my career that I’ve been in that situation, and I think that's why you prepare all day,” Lankinen said. “You do your thing in the morning, you warm up, you're engaged because you never know what's going to happen, right? That's part of being a goalie, and thankfully, the guys helped me out tonight as well.”

There was no easing Lankinen into the game, who turned aside 13 of 15 shots he faced, including multiple breakaway attempts.

“He's been like that all year. It's a tough spot, not warmed up, comes in and has two or three big saves. I mean, you got to love the kid,” Tocchet said.

Guillame Brisebois saw action in his first NHL game in nearly two years, finishing with 15:31 of ice time.

“I thought for a guy that's been out for a long time, he's battled back, I'm proud of him, I thought he did a great job. It's tough, you throw a guy in there who hasn't played a game in a year or two. Coming off what he's come off, it's a big step for him. I'm proud of him,” Tocchet said.

Goals

In the first period, Seattle’s Chandler Stephenson scored off the rush two minutes into the contest.

Max Sasson equalized net front snapping the puck in after it deflected off Danton Heinen’s skate, both teams tied 1-1 going into the first intermission.

In the second period, the Canucks’ defence led to a goal off the rush. Derek Forbort made a poke check against Jaden Schwartz and Phil Di Giuseppe collected the puck in the neutral zone, sending Conor Garland on a breakaway. Garland deked Philipp Grubauer, finishing with a forehand shot to help the Canucks to a 2-1 lead going into the third period.

In the final frame, Brock Boeser did some solid work on the boards which led to a nifty passing play that gave Tyler Myers a look to beat Grubauer in the top corner from the slot.

With the Kraken on the power play, forward Matty Beniers scored from the slot to bring Seattle within one goal.

With six attackers on the ice, Seattle’s Vince Dunn scored from the point, sending the game into overtime.

With no goals in overtime, the game went into a shootout.

Lankinen blanked the Kraken in the shootout; stopping shots from Oliver Bjorkstrand, Kaapo Kakko and Beniers.

J.T. Miller scored the lone shootout goal, ripping it and beating Grubauer glove side.

Up Next

The Canucks travel home to Vancouver for their second game of a back-to-back, taking on the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 3rd at 7 p.m. PT.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Predators

Game Notes: Canucks at Kraken

New Year Brings Back-to-Back Games Beginning with I-5 Battle Against Seattle Kraken

Building Blue: Early Insights of 12 Canucks’ Prospects from the 2024-25 Season

Game Notes: Canucks at Flames

Wrapping Up 2024 With a New Year’s Eve Game in Calgary

Tom Willander Scores Twice and Sawyer Mynio Gets Into Canada’s Lineup at World Junior Championships

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kraken

Back into the Swing of the Season with Saturday Afternoon Game on Home Ice

Battle of the West: Canucks and Warriors Take Over Calgary in Four-Day Sports Showcase

‘God Jul i Sverige’: Swedish Canucks’ Christmas Traditions 

Pettersson Scores a Pair in Canucks’ 4-3 Win Over Sharks 

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sharks

Canucks Host Sharks in Final Game Ahead of Holiday Break

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Senators

Saturday Night Matchup Between Canucks and Senators Features on Hockey Night in Canada

3 Canucks’ Prospects to Represent Their Countries at This Year’s World Junior Championships

Second Game of Back-to-Back Has Canucks in Vegas to Face Golden Knights