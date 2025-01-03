J.T. Miller Scores in Shootout, Lifting Canucks 4-3 Over Kraken

It was Miller Time in Seattle as the Vancouver Canucks kicked off the new year with a win over the Seattle Kraken in a shootout.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet said it gives the group confidence to grind out a win in tight games.

“It was a gutsy effort, obviously disappointed they tie it up, but the guys stuck together and we got the two points,” Tocchet said. “I thought the D really was scrappy tonight, I thought Höglander played well for us, the Sasson line [too], obviously Gars with a big goal, there's a lot of good efforts from a lot of guys.”

Just before the halfway mark in the second period, Thatcher Demko left the game with back spasms, Kevin Lankinen finishing the game and picked up the win. Lankinen said “it was huge” to get the win in the shootout, mentioning he approaches every game the same way and is prepared to take the ice at a moment’s notice.

“Maybe it's not optimal, but I see it as a good challenge, just another challenge to face. It's not the first time in my career that I’ve been in that situation, and I think that's why you prepare all day,” Lankinen said. “You do your thing in the morning, you warm up, you're engaged because you never know what's going to happen, right? That's part of being a goalie, and thankfully, the guys helped me out tonight as well.”

There was no easing Lankinen into the game, who turned aside 13 of 15 shots he faced, including multiple breakaway attempts.

“He's been like that all year. It's a tough spot, not warmed up, comes in and has two or three big saves. I mean, you got to love the kid,” Tocchet said.