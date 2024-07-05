‘It's probably been the best two weeks of my life’: 2024 Draft Picks Experience Canucks Development Camp

Saying that it has been a whirlwind of a week for the Vancouver Canucks’ 2024 draft class is about as veracious as Daniel Sedin at the 2011 All-Star shooting accuracy competition.

In the past seven days, the Canucks’ five draft picks have heard their names called on draft day, been on the ice with a development staff that has over 5000 games of NHL experience and built new relationships with their fellow prospects.

It’s been a whirlwind, but these new Canucks prospects are loving every minute of it.

“I was just trying to absorb all the information that they could give me,” said Canucks’ sixth-round pick Parker Alcos. “These coaches have played thousands of games in the NHL and their knowledge is just a great tool that I can use.”

At 6’3” and 180 pounds, Alcos has the size that you want in a stay-at-home, right-shot defenceman. He took everything he could from the on-ice work that he did with the Canucks development team, but it was more of a personal touch that strikes him as the big takeaway from his first week in the Canucks organization.

“I feel like all the coaches brought something, but Mike Komisarek came with open arms and was just honest and respectful, which is what stuck out to me,” said Alcos.

Relationship building was a focus from Komisarek and Mikael Samuelsson for the week and the two made sure to answer any and all questions that the prospects had for them. This week was also about letting these kids know that there is a full development team beside them as the youngsters take steps toward becoming NHLers.

After leading all OHL rookies in goals last season, Riley Patterson was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and is ecstatic to have an NHL development team on his side for his second year in the OHL.

“Having a development coach, I think I'm going to do more reaching out than they are for sure,” said Patterson. “I understand the tools are there and that's what they're there for. They want to help you.”

“Through the summer and throughout next year, I'll be reaching out to them and also trying to work with a mental coach and one for nutrition. I think I'm going to try to use all the elements and tools the Canucks have to the best of my ability. That's the best way to develop and I want to eventually play in the NHL, so I'm going to use everything that I can.”