Gabe Chiarot Finds His Stride as Kitchener Rangers Gear Up for Playoffs

Kitchener Rangers forward Gabriel Chiarot didn’t have much time to settle in after his midseason trade, but he’s quickly carved out a role as his new team headed towards the playoffs.

A midseason trade can be a jarring moment for a young player, but Chiarot says the move from the Brampton Steelheads to Kitchener has been an opportunity to grow his game and contribute to one of the OHL’s top teams.

After spending two-and-a-half years with the Steelheads, Chiarot was traded on December 29th to the Rangers for eight draft picks and the rights to Adam Valentini. It was the first time the 19-year-old had been traded, but he’s gotten used to the flow of the new schedule in Kitchener. He now lives with one of his teammates at their billet family’s home, which has made the transition easier.

Rangers’ centre and Chiarot’s linemate, Lucas Romano helped him get up to speed with the nuances of the team’s routine, and the two have been developing chemistry on the ice over the last couple of months.

“We've killed penalties together, run the power play together – same unit, same lines. So, it's been good getting to know him, and off the ice has led to our on-ice success. It’s always fun playing with Romes, and he makes the game a lot easier to play,” Chiarot said.

Kitchener’s special teams have been among the best in the league this season. The Rangers power play ranks third in the OHL, and their penalty kill sits fourth, with Chiarot contributing on both units.

The Rangers brought him in for his gritty play, and he’s been making his presence felt on the power play by working the net front. Whether it’s battling for position, puck retrievals, or taking the away the goaltender’s sightline, his work has helped keep Kitchener’s man advantage among the league’s most dangerous.

Here’s a clip of Chiarot’s tip-in on Kitchener’s power play to extend the Rangers’ lead 4-0 over the Kingston Frontenacs.