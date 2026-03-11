Gabe Chiarot Finds His Stride as Kitchener Rangers Gear Up for Playoffs

Chiarot
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

Kitchener Rangers forward Gabriel Chiarot didn’t have much time to settle in after his midseason trade, but he’s quickly carved out a role as his new team headed towards the playoffs. 

A midseason trade can be a jarring moment for a young player, but Chiarot says the move from the Brampton Steelheads to Kitchener has been an opportunity to grow his game and contribute to one of the OHL’s top teams. 

After spending two-and-a-half years with the Steelheads, Chiarot was traded on December 29th to the Rangers for eight draft picks and the rights to Adam Valentini. It was the first time the 19-year-old had been traded, but he’s gotten used to the flow of the new schedule in Kitchener. He now lives with one of his teammates at their billet family’s home, which has made the transition easier. 

Rangers’ centre and Chiarot’s linemate, Lucas Romano helped him get up to speed with the nuances of the team’s routine, and the two have been developing chemistry on the ice over the last couple of months.  

“We've killed penalties together, run the power play together – same unit, same lines. So, it's been good getting to know him, and off the ice has led to our on-ice success. It’s always fun playing with Romes, and he makes the game a lot easier to play,” Chiarot said. 

Kitchener’s special teams have been among the best in the league this season. The Rangers power play ranks third in the OHL, and their penalty kill sits fourth, with Chiarot contributing on both units.  

The Rangers brought him in for his gritty play, and he’s been making his presence felt on the power play by working the net front. Whether it’s battling for position, puck retrievals, or taking the away the goaltender’s sightline, his work has helped keep Kitchener’s man advantage among the league’s most dangerous. 

Here’s a clip of Chiarot’s tip-in on Kitchener’s power play to extend the Rangers’ lead 4-0 over the Kingston Frontenacs.

Over the summer, Chiarot focused on building strength and adding a more aggressive mindset to his game, something he feels has paid off this season. 

"I definitely feel it in the corners and along the boards is where I thrive so much - just being able to win those battles, but also just a willingness to win the puck is a big thing as well. So, I think both of those things combined for me has helped me a lot this season.” 

Part of that development has come from refining his offensive-zone play, particularly below the hashmarks. 

The Rangers have already clinched a playoff berth and the Midwest Division title, currently sitting with a 44-13-4-2 record, and their third straight 40+ win season with five games left in the regular season. 

Despite the team’s success and expectations of a deep playoff run, Chiarot says the team takes it one game at a time, and he’s motivated to keep his offseason short and push the season into late May.  

“Anyone in the OHL can beat anyone, so we don't take anyone lightly,” Chiarot said. “I think that's one of the biggest things, is like to not feel that pressure and just go out there and play our game.” 

With the postseason approaching, Chiarot is focused on keeping his game simple and continuing to play the hard-nosed style that earned him a spot in Kitchener’s lineup. 

“Being that fast, physical, hard forechecking forward, and just doing all the things Kitchener brought me in for, getting to the dirty areas of the ice, and kind of playing that mean and aggressive game I play,” Chiarot said.

The atmosphere at The Aud – the Rangers arena – is electric, and Chiarot’s teammates have shared some lore with him from last year’s playoffs and how the energy fans bring is dialed up in the postseason. 

“Some of the boys have told me that playoffs is like the best time in this rink because the crowd gets so amped up,” he said. 

“I’m super pumped. Obviously, Kitchener has been a great spot to play so far; the fans and the community are amazing. The atmosphere at the rink is just like unreal, the crowd is so into it, and you can really feel when the momentum is shifting in a game when fans are chanting, ‘Let's go Rangers’.”   

Chiarot is hoping to help the Ranger carry their regular-season success into the playoffs and to the Memorial Cup in Kelowna in May.

