Drew O’Connor Speaks on His Two-Year Contract Extension with Canucks

“Drew has really made a good first impression since joining our team from Pittsburgh at the beginning of the month,” said Allvin in a release. “We like his size, speed, and ability to get in on the forecheck and hound pucks. Our staff also feel confident that they can help Drew take his game to another level and we are excited to see what the future holds for him with the Vancouver Canucks.”

O’Connor, who will turn 27 in the summer, is 6’4” and weighs 209 pounds. He has played in 214 NHL games and represented the USA at the 2023 World Championships, where he scored three goals and had five assists in 10 games.

Through four games with the Canucks, O’Connor has picked up a pair of goals while averaging 13:57 of ice time per game and having 10 shots on net.

“That first week we spent here was awesome,” said O’Connor. “The city was great. I've always enjoyed visiting here as a road team, and we had a really good run that week up here [before the break]. It's been fun. I think it's been a good fit so far.”

O’Connor brings speed and size to a lineup, and it shows in his NHL Edge statistics:

O’Connor has had 155 bursts over 20 mph this season, which ranks in the 96th percentile of the league.

His top skating speed this season is 23.1 mph and that ranks him in the 90th percentile of the league.

He is in the 93rd percentile of the league with 10 bursts over 22 mph.

O’Connor spoke about how his speed and forechecking skill fit well with head coach Rick Tocchet’s system and style of play.

“I know how he wants me to play. I think that style kind of fits with how the team plays. So, from that aspect, I know what I have to do on the ice. And it's nice having that clarity,” said O’Connor.

The Canucks are back in action after the 4 Nations Face-off break with a set of back-to-backs over the weekend as they play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (7:00 p.m. PT) and the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday (5:00 p.m. PT).

This weekend kicks off a five-game road trip for the Canucks before they return home on March 5th to play the Anaheim Ducks and begin a four-game homestand.