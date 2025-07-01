CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MACKENZIE MACEACHERN, JOSEPH LABATE, & JIMMY SCHULDT, ON TWO-WAY CONTRACTS

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Mackenzie MacEachern on a two-year, two-way contract, forward Joseph LaBate on a one-year, two-way contract, and defenceman Jimmy Schuldt on a two-year, two-way contract.

MacEachern, 31, appeared in 40 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) in 2024.25, recording 32 points (12-20-32), 54 penalty minutes, and a +14 plus/minus rating. His 20 assists ranked tied for sixth amongst Springfield forwards, and his 32 points were tied for seventh amongst all Thunderbirds skaters.

The 6’2” 193lbs forward has appeared in 123 career NHL games, all with the St. Louis Blues, registering 20 points (11-9-20), 55 penalty minutes, and a +3 plus/minus rating, as well as 13 career postseason games, split between the Blues and Carolina Hurricanes, collecting two points (1-1-2) and 12 penalty minutes, winning the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2018.19.

A native of Bloomfield Hills, MI, MacEachern has also played in 292 career AHL games, split between the Chicago Wolves, San Antonio Rampage, and Thunderbirds, posting 143 points )61-82-143), 182 penalty minutes, and a +29 plus/minus rating, adding 16 points (8-8-16), 10 penalty minutes, and a +17 plus/minus rating in 28 career Calder Cup playoff games.

MacEachern was originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the third round, 67th overall, in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

LaBate, 32, split the 2024.25 season between the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he recorded an assist and 10 penalty minutes in six games played, and their AHL affiliate the Cleveland Monsters, where he accumulated 21 points (8-13-21) and 81 penalty minutes through 51 games.

The 6’5”, 225lbs forward made his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks on November 23, 2016, and went on to play 13 games for Vancouver in 2016.17. He has appeared in 19 career NHL games, split between the Vancouver Canucks and the Columbus Blue Jackets, collecting an assist and 31 penalty minutes.

The Burnsville, Minnesota native has also played in 456 career AHL games, split between the Utica Comets, Belleville Senators, Milwaukee Admirals, Chicago Wolves, and Cleveland, collecting 154 points (71-83-154) and 773 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 19 Calder Cup Playoff games, posting five points (2-3-5) and 31 penalty minutes.

LaBate was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round, 101st overall, in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Schuldt, 30, appeared in eight games for the San Jose Sharks in 2024.25, recording four shots on goal and averaging 13:47 of time on ice. He also skated in 64 games for the San Jose Barracuda (AHL), posting 21 points (6-15-21), 34 penalty minutes, and a +22 plus/minus rating, while serving as the team’s captain.

The 6’1”, 203lbs defenceman has played in nine career NHL games, split between the Vegas Golden Knights and Sharks, registering one assist, five shots on goal, and averaging 14:35 of time on ice. He has also appeared in 354 career AHL games, split between the Chicago Wolves, Henderson Silver Knights, Rochester Americans, Coachella Valley Firebirds, and Barracuda, collecting 129 points (36-93-129), 222 penalty minutes, and a +70 plus/minus rating. The Minnetonka, MN native also suited up for 65 career Calder Cup Playoff games, adding 19 points (9-10-19), 16 penalty minutes, and a +23 plus/minus rating.

Schuldt was originally signed by the Vegas Golden Knights as an undrafted free agent on April 3, 2019.