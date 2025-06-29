Building Blue: Aiden Celebrini Ready for Canucks Development Camp Following Frozen Four Run

Aiden Celebrini’s sophomore season at Boston University had all the hallmarks of growth, grit and leadership. The 20-year-old defenceman from North Vancouver took a step forward in every area of his game – offensively, defensively, and mentally – as the Terriers pushed toward a third straight Frozen Four appearance.

Coming into the season, Celebrini had a clear set of goals. He wanted to play a more dynamic role on both sides of the puck, using his physical presence and skating to generate more offence for his teammates. By the end of the year, he had set new career highs in goals (2) and assists (6), while also registering 44 blocked shots in 31 games.

Celebrini’s season was not without adversity. A midseason injury temporarily stalled his momentum, but it ultimately became a point of reflection and growth.

“That's never what you want, but it's a part of the game, and I think it allowed me to ask more out of myself and really grow even more as an athlete and as a person,” Celebrini said. “Looking back, I was happy with the progress I made, but still not good enough.”

“As much as I developed in a lot of areas, there's still many areas that I’m really, really excited about bringing into this offseason and trying to capitalize on and trying to take advantage of time to take another giant leap in my game before next season.”

Celebrini was part of BU’s defensive core that helped guide the Terriers through a tough NCAA Tournament.

In the regional semifinal against Ohio State, he delivered a key moment that opened the floodgates for Boston University’s resounding 8-3 victory. Celebrini scored the game-winning goal against a familiar face – Ohio State goaltender Logan Terness who is a childhood friend from North Vancouver.

“I remember coming down the ice and seeing the weak side and looking like I could be able to slip it in and if not, it was a backdoor rebound. I just went for it, and it was one of those where it went exactly where you want it to go, and that felt good. That kind of got us going,” Celebrini said.