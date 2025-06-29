Building Blue: Aiden Celebrini Ready for Canucks Development Camp Following Frozen Four Run

Celebrini
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

Aiden Celebrini’s sophomore season at Boston University had all the hallmarks of growth, grit and leadership. The 20-year-old defenceman from North Vancouver took a step forward in every area of his game – offensively, defensively, and mentally – as the Terriers pushed toward a third straight Frozen Four appearance.

Coming into the season, Celebrini had a clear set of goals. He wanted to play a more dynamic role on both sides of the puck, using his physical presence and skating to generate more offence for his teammates. By the end of the year, he had set new career highs in goals (2) and assists (6), while also registering 44 blocked shots in 31 games.

Celebrini’s season was not without adversity. A midseason injury temporarily stalled his momentum, but it ultimately became a point of reflection and growth.

“That's never what you want, but it's a part of the game, and I think it allowed me to ask more out of myself and really grow even more as an athlete and as a person,” Celebrini said. “Looking back, I was happy with the progress I made, but still not good enough.”

“As much as I developed in a lot of areas, there's still many areas that I’m really, really excited about bringing into this offseason and trying to capitalize on and trying to take advantage of time to take another giant leap in my game before next season.”

Celebrini was part of BU’s defensive core that helped guide the Terriers through a tough NCAA Tournament.

In the regional semifinal against Ohio State, he delivered a key moment that opened the floodgates for Boston University’s resounding 8-3 victory. Celebrini scored the game-winning goal against a familiar face – Ohio State goaltender Logan Terness who is a childhood friend from North Vancouver.

“I remember coming down the ice and seeing the weak side and looking like I could be able to slip it in and if not, it was a backdoor rebound. I just went for it, and it was one of those where it went exactly where you want it to go, and that felt good. That kind of got us going,” Celebrini said.

The Terriers scored a subsequent four goals after Celebrini’s go-ahead goal.

BU went on to defeat Cornell 3-2 in overtime to complete the regional sweep and earn a return trip to the Frozen Four. It was a battle from start to finish against a Cornell team that had upset top-seeded Michigan State. The Big Red tried to suffocate BU’s speed and played a physical game, but the Terriers found a way through.

That win held added significance for Celebrini and the upperclassmen, especially after falling short in the same round a year earlier.

BU’s season ultimately ended with a loss to Western Michigan in the Frozen Four final, but the experience added fuel to Celebrini’s fire. He’s already thinking about next season and how he can add to the success of the team.

As he works on becoming an elite defender at the next level, Celebrini has been skating with NHLers like Tyler Toffoli and his younger brother Macklin. Aiden says practicing with them this summer is helping him learn how to translate his defending to the next level.

Speed and skating are always a focus of his training, and this offseason he’s drilling down on his first three strides to maximize his ability to close gaps defensively and create opportunities in transition.

“That opens up so many opportunities for you, both offensively and defensively,” Celebrini said. “Your speed to close down guys and match players on the on the defensive side, and then also the ability to create plays on the offensive side and get that jump on guys. I think one of the most, if not the most important skill you can have as a hockey player: speed and skating.”

That attention to detail will be on display at this third Canucks Development camp this summer. He’s looking forward to learning from the coaching staff and mentoring the younger prospects.

"We've got such a great development staff, and I couldn't be more excited for another dev camp to pick their brains about that stuff and take huge strides in that field,” he said.

“This being my third camp, that's definitely a responsibility I want to take on. Being there for the younger guys, making sure that iron sharpens iron. If I'm getting the best out of the guy across from me, if I'm getting the best out of the guy who's just got drafted, he's trying to make a name for himself in the organization, then he's getting the best out of me, he's helping me develop, and I'm helping him develop the best we can.”

With a growing skill set, playoff-tested experience, and a desire to improve his game, Celebrini is driven to take another leap this offseason. The work he’s putting in now will prepare him for next season and set the foundation for the player he ultimately wants to become.

