CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH THATCHER DEMKO ON A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Thatcher Demko on a three-year contract with a $8.5 million AAV.

“Thatcher is one of the top goalies in the National Hockey League and a key leader in our locker room,” said Allvin. “His desire to continue his career in Vancouver says a lot about what we are trying to accomplish and where this organization is headed. Demmer is one of the hardest working players on our team and gives our group great confidence when he takes the net. A complete package of size, strength, rebound control, and athletic ability, our players know that they have an opportunity to win each and every game he plays.”

Demko, 29, appeared in 23 games for Vancouver in 2024.25, posting a 10-8-3 record with a 2.90 goals-against average, a .889 save percentage, and one shutout. In 2023.24, he was one of the top netminders in the NHL, holding a record of 35-14-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average, a .918 goals-against average, and five shutouts, was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, the NHL’s Second All-Star Team, and a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.

The 6’4”, 192lbs goaltender has played in 242 career games, all with Vancouver. His 126-89-20 record places him in a tie for third on the franchise’s all-time wins list, alongside a 2.80 goals-against average, .910 save percentage, nine shutouts. He has also appeared in five career postseason contests, posting a 3-1-0 record with a 0.97 goals-against average, a .974 save percentage, and one shutout. His 48-save performance in Game 6 of the Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs set a new NHL record for most saves in a playoff shutout by a rookie.

The San Diego, CA native has represented the United States internationally on numerous occasions, including the 2011 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (silver medal), the 2012 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, the 2013 U18 World Championships (silver), the 2014 and 2015 World Junior Hockey Championships, and the 2016 and 2019 World Championships.

Demko was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round, 36th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.