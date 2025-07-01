CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH THATCHER DEMKO ON A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

ATT - RETURN - CDC
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Thatcher Demko on a three-year contract with a $8.5 million AAV.

“Thatcher is one of the top goalies in the National Hockey League and a key leader in our locker room,” said Allvin. “His desire to continue his career in Vancouver says a lot about what we are trying to accomplish and where this organization is headed. Demmer is one of the hardest working players on our team and gives our group great confidence when he takes the net. A complete package of size, strength, rebound control, and athletic ability, our players know that they have an opportunity to win each and every game he plays.”

Demko, 29, appeared in 23 games for Vancouver in 2024.25, posting a 10-8-3 record with a 2.90 goals-against average, a .889 save percentage, and one shutout. In 2023.24, he was one of the top netminders in the NHL, holding a record of 35-14-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average, a .918 goals-against average, and five shutouts, was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, the NHL’s Second All-Star Team, and a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.

The 6’4”, 192lbs goaltender has played in 242 career games, all with Vancouver. His 126-89-20 record places him in a tie for third on the franchise’s all-time wins list, alongside a 2.80 goals-against average, .910 save percentage, nine shutouts. He has also appeared in five career postseason contests, posting a 3-1-0 record with a 0.97 goals-against average, a .974 save percentage, and one shutout. His 48-save performance in Game 6 of the Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs set a new NHL record for most saves in a playoff shutout by a rookie.

The San Diego, CA native has represented the United States internationally on numerous occasions, including the 2011 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (silver medal), the 2012 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, the 2013 U18 World Championships (silver), the 2014 and 2015 World Junior Hockey Championships, and the 2016 and 2019 World Championships.

Demko was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round, 36th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD BROCK BOESER ON A SEVEN-YEAR CONTRACT 

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH CONOR GARLAND ON A SIX-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

Recapping Day One of Canucks Development Camp

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

CANUCKS EXTEND QUALIFYING OFFERS TO PLAYERS

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MAX SASSON ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH AATU RÄTY ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH ARSHDEEP BAINS ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GUILLAUME BRISEBOIS ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT EXTENSION 

Building Blue: Aiden Celebrini Ready for Canucks Development Camp Following Frozen Four Run

Todd Harvey Discusses the Canucks' 5 New Prospects from Day 2 at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

CANUCKS SELECT SIX PLAYERS AT THE 2025 NHL ENTRY DRAFT

CANUCKS ACQUIRE ILYA SAFONOV FROM CHICAGO

2025 First-Round Pick Braeden Cootes Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Being Drafted to Vancouver 

Vancouver Canucks Select Braeden Cootes 15th Overall in the NHL Entry Draft

VANCOUVER CANUCKS SELECT BRAEDEN COOTES 15TH OVERALL AT THE 2025 NHL ENTRY DRAFT

New Canuck Evander Kane Discusses Trade to his Hometown Team, Canucks Fans’ Passion, and More

NEWS | Evander Kane Media Availability