VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today the dates for the team’s 2025.26 pre-season schedule. The schedule features two games against the Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Edmonton Oilers, respectively, with the first matchup set to take place on Sunday, September 21 in Seattle.

Vancouver will face each team once at home and once on the road, with the team set to open the pre-season on the road, before two games at home, another two games on the road, and closing the pre-season at Rogers Arena.

In addition to the two home games being played at Rogers Arena, the Canucks will return to the Abbotsford Centre for the fifth-consecutive season, playing host to Calgary on Wednesday, September 24.

The Canucks’ complete 2025.26 pre-season schedule can be found below. Ticket information for all home pre-season games will be announced at a later date.

2025.26 VANCOUVER CANUCKS PRE-SEASON GAME SCHEDULE

September 21 – Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena

September 24 – Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames at Abbotsford Centre

September 26 – Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Krake at Rogers Arena

September 28 – Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place

October 1 – Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome

October 3 – Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena