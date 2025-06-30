VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

Six pre-season games scheduled against Seattle, Calgary, and Edmonton, including two in Vancouver and one in Abbotsford

PRESEASON - CDC
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today the dates for the team’s 2025.26 pre-season schedule. The schedule features two games against the Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Edmonton Oilers, respectively, with the first matchup set to take place on Sunday, September 21 in Seattle.

Vancouver will face each team once at home and once on the road, with the team set to open the pre-season on the road, before two games at home, another two games on the road, and closing the pre-season at Rogers Arena.

In addition to the two home games being played at Rogers Arena, the Canucks will return to the Abbotsford Centre for the fifth-consecutive season, playing host to Calgary on Wednesday, September 24.

The Canucks’ complete 2025.26 pre-season schedule can be found below. Ticket information for all home pre-season games will be announced at a later date.

2025.26 VANCOUVER CANUCKS PRE-SEASON GAME SCHEDULE

September 21 – Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena

September 24 – Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames at Abbotsford Centre

September 26 – Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Krake at Rogers Arena

September 28 – Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place

October 1 – Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome

October 3 – Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena

News Feed

CANUCKS EXTEND QUALIFYING OFFERS TO PLAYERS

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MAX SASSON ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH AATU RÄTY ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH ARSHDEEP BAINS ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GUILLAUME BRISEBOIS ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT EXTENSION 

Building Blue: Aiden Celebrini Ready for Canucks Development Camp Following Frozen Four Run

Todd Harvey Discusses the Canucks' 5 New Prospects from Day 2 at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

CANUCKS SELECT SIX PLAYERS AT THE 2025 NHL ENTRY DRAFT

CANUCKS ACQUIRE ILYA SAFONOV FROM CHICAGO

2025 First-Round Pick Braeden Cootes Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Being Drafted to Vancouver 

Vancouver Canucks Select Braeden Cootes 15th Overall in the NHL Entry Draft

VANCOUVER CANUCKS SELECT BRAEDEN COOTES 15TH OVERALL AT THE 2025 NHL ENTRY DRAFT

New Canuck Evander Kane Discusses Trade to his Hometown Team, Canucks Fans’ Passion, and More

NEWS | Evander Kane Media Availability

Patrik Allvin Discusses Evander Kane Trade, Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup Win, and His Team’s First-Round Pick in Upcoming NHL Entry Draft

CANUCKS ACQUIRE FORWARD EVANDER KANE FROM EDMONTON

Junior Canucks Floor Hockey Program Brings Floor Hockey to Sts’ailes Nation

Building Blue: Sawyer Mynio is Along for the Calder Cup Ride and Taking Steps to Prepare for the Jump to Being a Full-Time Pro