CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GUILLAUME BRISEBOIS ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT EXTENSION 

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Guillaume Brisebois on a one-year, two-way contract.

“Guillaume played a big role and was a key contributor with Abbotsford during our Calder Cup winning run,” said Allvin. “His leadership and poise on the ice helped our group a lot during the AHL playoffs, and we are happy to have him back in the fold for another season. Guillaume will add to our organizational depth on the backend.”

Brisebois, 27, appeared in three games for the Vancouver Canucks in 2024.25, recording two shots on goal and averaging 15:48 of time on ice. He also skated in 48 games for the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL), posting five points (2-3-5), 19 penalty minutes, and a +3 plus/minus rating, as well as 24 postseason games, where he added three points (2-1-3) and two penalty minutes, helping Abbotsford capture the Calder Cup.

The 6’2”, 175lbs defenceman has skated in 30 career NHL games, all with Vancouver, registering three points (1-2-3) and six penalty minutes. He has appeared in an additional 297 AHL games, split between the Utica Comets and Abbotsford, collecting 65 points (16-49-65), 125 penalty minutes, and a +34 plus/minus rating, and 31 career playoff games, adding four points (2-2-4) and four penalty minutes.

The Longueuil, QC native has represented Canada on multiple occasions in his career, including the 2013 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, winning gold, and the 2015 U18 World Championships, winning bronze.

Brisebois was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round, 66th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.