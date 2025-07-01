CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH CONOR GARLAND ON A SIX-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Conor Garland on a six-year contract with a $6 million AAV.

“Conor is a core member of our hockey team and a player who has taken on a bigger role with the club the past couple seasons,” said Allvin. “His commitment to us by signing this deal shows how confident he is in our organization’s vision and direction. He competes hard every day, drives play on the ice, is relentless on the forecheck and is really tough to play against. Gars is an emerging leader in the group and works extremely hard to keep himself and the players around him accountable.”

Garland, 29, skated in 81 games for Vancouver in 2024.25, posting 50 points (19-31-50) and 52 penalty minutes, averaging 18:39 in time on ice. His 31 assists and 50 points were each the second highest totals of his career, while his time on ice was a new career-high, as were his seven power play goals.

The 5’10”, 165lbs forward has played in 485 career games, split between the Arizona Coyotes and Canucks, posting 291 points (122-169-291), 212 penalty minutes, and a +18 plus/minus rating. He has also appeared in 21 career postseason contests, collecting seven points (4-3-7) and two penalty minutes.

The Scituate, MA native has represented the United States internationally on multiple occasions, including the 2021, 2023, and 2025 World Championships, winning bronze in 2021 and gold in 2025, and was named a Top 3 Player on Team USA both years the team medaled.

Garland was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round, 123rd overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

