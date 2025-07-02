Building Blue: Kieren Dervin Brings Speed and Growth Mindset to Canucks Development Camp

For Kieren Dervin, the experience of the Vancouver Canucks development camp has been surreal.

Drafted 65th overall by the Canucks in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the left-handed centre from Gloucester, Ontario is taking in every moment of the experience.

Walking into Rogers Arena for the first time was a great way to kick off his first NHL development camp.

“It was honestly kind of breathtaking. It’s so cool, and everyone there is so professional. The way they run it is the golden standard, so, it was really exciting,” Dervin said.

Being coached by the players he grew up watching, like the Sedins, has been a novelty that won’t soon wear off.

“It's every kid's dream. It's so cool, it's unbelievable. You grew up watching those guys on the ice, and now you're on the ice with them. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said.

The first couple of days of development camp is a lot to take in for a first timer with classroom learning, on-ice and weight room work and Dervin jumped in headfirst.

Dervin’s development is built on consistency and competitiveness. The 18-year-old played U18 AAA at St. Andrew’s College in the Prep Hockey Conference (PHC) for the past two years. Last season, he tallied 92 points (37-55-92) in 61 games, and made strides in all areas of his game.

“I was just trying to combine everything together – the work on the ice, in the gym, and everything in between – trying to connect all those pieces of the puzzle together. Then you go on the ice and try your best and be that same player every night,” Dervin said.

He helped lead the Saints to a record-setting 42 wins and capped it off by capturing the PHC Championship. The MacPherson Tournament is a highlight every season and Dervin earned MVP honours, finishing with 11 points (5-6-11) through five games.

The level of consistency he played with last season is something he takes pride in and is an important quality when taking the next step in his career. After the PHC season wrapped up, he joined the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs for a late-season stint, appearing in 21 games (10 regular season and 11 playoff games) and registering two goals and four assists.

Even though he started playing for Kingston at the end of the season, he was welcomed in and treated like he’d been there the entire season, adding that he landed in a billet house with two of his Frontenacs teammates which made the transition a lot easier.

“I got a taste of what it's like, especially in the playoffs, get a taste of what it's like to be an everyday OHL player. I think that's really going to help me for next year."

He credits his coach at St. Andrew’s, David Manning, for helping prepare him for a different level of play in the OHL. He feels that his speed was one of the things that he’s worked on that translated well in the OHL.

“I think I’m a pretty quick player and like to make quick plays. So, I think that's one thing that I didn't really slow down too much on is my speed,” Dervin said.

While hockey has taken centre stage, Dervin has a multi-sport background that includes lacrosse, basketball, and soccer. On the lacrosse field, he played defensive midfield – a position that speaks to his two-way mindset.

That quickness, and his competitiveness are what he hopes to showcase through drills and games throughout the camp.

“I'm a really competitive guy and I think I'll show that when we do the mini games and the game on Thursday," he said.

One of his goals moving forward is to bring more physicality and grit to his game. He wants to add what he calls some “nastiness” - the kind of edge that makes life tough for opposing players on both ends of the ice.

Dervin also talked about his tight-knit culture at St. Andrew’s being pivotal in his development.

“You could tell just by watching our games that we were all so connected,” he said. “It quite literally was a brotherhood. We spent every hour of the day with each other, obviously, because we were boarding at school. We never left each other's side, and I think that was one thing that really helped us on the ice.”

He is planning to play another year in the OHL before taking his talents to Penn State University for the 2026-27 season.

Dervin is learning as much as he can this week to help him take another step in his development.