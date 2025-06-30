CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH AATU RÄTY ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Aatu Räty on a two-year contract with a $775,000 AAV.

“Aatu had a strong year in Abbotsford and also showed some promise when being called up to the NHL,” said Allvin. “It was another good step in his development as he continues to learn and grow as a pro. We expect him to have a good summer and come to training camp in September ready to compete for a job in Vancouver.”

Räty, 22, appeared in 33 games for the Vancouver Canucks in 2024.25, posting 11 points (7-4-11) and 14 penalty minutes. He also skated in 43 games for the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL), recording 40 points (17-23-40), 38 penalty minutes, and a +9 plus/minus rating, and six playoff contests, registering three points (0-3-3), four penalty minutes, and a +1 plus/minus rating, helping Abbotsford win the Calder Cup.

The 6’2”, 190lbs forward has played in 48 career NHL games, split between the New York Islanders and Vancouver, posting 14 points (9-5-14) and 18 penalty minutes. He has also played in 169 career AHL games, registering 119 points (44-75-119), 74 penalty minutes, and a +14 plus/minus rating, as well as 21 postseason contests, recording 12 points (4-8-12), 14 penalty minutes, and a +6 plus/minus rating.

A native of Oulu, FIN, Räty has represented Finland on the international stage on numerous occasions, including the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (silver medal), the 2019 U18 World Championships, the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and the 2020 and 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships, winning silver in 2022.

Räty was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the second round, 52nd overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.