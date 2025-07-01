Canucks Sign Multi-Year Contract Extensions with Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser and Conor Garland

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his three contract extensions.

“We’ve been talking to Conor and Demko here over the last couple of weeks, and since they left here, they actually expressed a high interest in coming back. Brock has been the same thing. We had an open conversation, and I respect him. He earned his way to get to UFA, but he was always open to see the fit and the role,” said Allvin.

“After talking to Adam Foote here a couple of weeks ago, the expectations and what [Brock] thought that he could contribute more and how we wanted to play. He was excited with those other guys coming back, and we engaged and got the deal done. So, [I am] very, very happy.”

He later added that these three players are among the culture carriers for the team, and his head coach views them as key pieces to the leadership group.

“Those guys [are] part of Adam Foote’s leadership group. They’re meeting, communicating in the off season, and raising the standard,” said Allvin. “The message from Adam and the coaching staff, how we want to play and what’s needed from them, and they believe in the franchise and the vision and how they get treated here as well. So very happy to have those guys back.”