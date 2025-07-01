Canucks Sign Multi-Year Contract Extensions with Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser and Conor Garland

The Vancouver Canucks locked down three critical pieces of their team on Tuesday morning when General Manager Patrik Allvin announced a three-year extension for goaltender Thatcher Demko, six-year extension for Conor Garland, and seven-year extension for Brock Boeser.
Demko was drafted 36th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and has progressed within the Canucks’ organization. The 29-year-old has made 236 starts during his NHL career and holds a 126-89-20 record. He finished second in Vezina Trophy voting during the 2023-24 season and is a two-time all-star.
The netminder’s three-year deal comes with an average annual salary of eight and a half million dollars.