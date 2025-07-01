Canucks Sign Multi-Year Contract Extensions with Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser and Conor Garland

DSC01733
By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks locked down three critical pieces of their team on Tuesday morning when General Manager Patrik Allvin announced a three-year extension for goaltender Thatcher Demko, six-year extension for Conor Garland, and seven-year extension for Brock Boeser.

Demko was drafted 36th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and has progressed within the Canucks’ organization. The 29-year-old has made 236 starts during his NHL career and holds a 126-89-20 record. He finished second in Vezina Trophy voting during the 2023-24 season and is a two-time all-star.

The netminder’s three-year deal comes with an average annual salary of eight and a half million dollars.

Garland finished second in scoring with the Canucks last season with 19 goals and 31 assists for 50 points in 81 games. In his four years with the Canucks, he has scored 75 goals and 120 assists for 195 points in 321 games. Garland ranks 123rd in the league for points per 60 at five-on-five over the past three seasons and ranks 110th in the league for primary assists per 60 through those three games.

“When the opportunity came to extend, for me, it was a no-brainer, and I was fortunate it got done pretty quickly. I’ve been there for a long time now. I have some great relationships with people on the team and on the staff. I’m just fortunate to be able to work with them for many more years ahead,” said Garland.

“I was very interested in being on a team in a big market where we had that playoff run. You got the taste of what that’s like in a big city. And it’s an addictive feeling winning a lot, and I couldn’t imagine what it’d be like to win a cup, in a city like that. That’s what my goal is for the next seven years.”

His six-year contract has an average annual value of $6 million.

Brock Boeser was drafted by the Canucks in 2016 and has scored 204 goals while adding 230 assists for 434 points in 554 games. Boeser scored 40 goals in the 2023-24 season and has had six seasons with over 20 goals. He has scored double-digit power play goals three times in his career and has evolved his game to be dangerous around the net-front at both five-on-five and on the man advantage.

His seven-year extension comes with an average annual salary of $7.25 million.

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his three contract extensions.

“We’ve been talking to Conor and Demko here over the last couple of weeks, and since they left here, they actually expressed a high interest in coming back. Brock has been the same thing. We had an open conversation, and I respect him. He earned his way to get to UFA, but he was always open to see the fit and the role,” said Allvin.

“After talking to Adam Foote here a couple of weeks ago, the expectations and what [Brock] thought that he could contribute more and how we wanted to play. He was excited with those other guys coming back, and we engaged and got the deal done. So, [I am] very, very happy.”

He later added that these three players are among the culture carriers for the team, and his head coach views them as key pieces to the leadership group.

“Those guys [are] part of Adam Foote’s leadership group. They’re meeting, communicating in the off season, and raising the standard,” said Allvin. “The message from Adam and the coaching staff, how we want to play and what’s needed from them, and they believe in the franchise and the vision and how they get treated here as well. So very happy to have those guys back.”

