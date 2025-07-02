CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH PIERRE-OLIVIER JOSEPH ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT

CDC 6
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph on a one-year contract worth $775,000.

“Pierre-Olivier has good speed and mobility and will add to our depth on the back end,” said Allvin. “His addition gives us a player with some solid NHL and pro hockey experience, he is comfortable playing both sides, and he won a world championship with Tyler Myers in 2023. We look forward to getting him here to start working with our group.”

Joseph, 26, split the 2024.25 season between the St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins, appearing in 23 games for St. Louis, collecting two assists and 23 penalty minutes, and 24 games for the Penguins, registering one assist and 22 penalty minutes.

The 6’2”, 185lbs defenceman has appeared in 194 career NHL games, split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues, recording 40 points (8-32-40) and 111 penalty minutes, while averaging 15:24 of time on ice.

A native of Laval, Quebec, Joseph represented Team Canada at the 2023 World Championships, scoring one goal and helping Canada win a gold medal.

Joseph was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 23rd overall, in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Building Blue: Kieren Dervin Brings Speed and Growth Mindset to Canucks Development Camp

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MACKENZIE MACEACHERN, JOSEPH LABATE, & JIMMY SCHULDT, ON TWO-WAY CONTRACTS

Canucks Sign Multi-Year Contract Extensions with Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser and Conor Garland

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD BROCK BOESER ON A SEVEN-YEAR CONTRACT 

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH CONOR GARLAND ON A SIX-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH THATCHER DEMKO ON A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

Recapping Day One of Canucks Development Camp

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

CANUCKS EXTEND QUALIFYING OFFERS TO PLAYERS

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MAX SASSON ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH AATU RÄTY ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH ARSHDEEP BAINS ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GUILLAUME BRISEBOIS ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT EXTENSION 

Building Blue: Aiden Celebrini Ready for Canucks Development Camp Following Frozen Four Run

Todd Harvey Discusses the Canucks' 5 New Prospects from Day 2 at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

CANUCKS SELECT SIX PLAYERS AT THE 2025 NHL ENTRY DRAFT

CANUCKS ACQUIRE ILYA SAFONOV FROM CHICAGO

2025 First-Round Pick Braeden Cootes Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Being Drafted to Vancouver 