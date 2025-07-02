CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH PIERRE-OLIVIER JOSEPH ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph on a one-year contract worth $775,000.

“Pierre-Olivier has good speed and mobility and will add to our depth on the back end,” said Allvin. “His addition gives us a player with some solid NHL and pro hockey experience, he is comfortable playing both sides, and he won a world championship with Tyler Myers in 2023. We look forward to getting him here to start working with our group.”

Joseph, 26, split the 2024.25 season between the St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins, appearing in 23 games for St. Louis, collecting two assists and 23 penalty minutes, and 24 games for the Penguins, registering one assist and 22 penalty minutes.

The 6’2”, 185lbs defenceman has appeared in 194 career NHL games, split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues, recording 40 points (8-32-40) and 111 penalty minutes, while averaging 15:24 of time on ice.

A native of Laval, Quebec, Joseph represented Team Canada at the 2023 World Championships, scoring one goal and helping Canada win a gold medal.

Joseph was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 23rd overall, in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.