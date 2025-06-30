CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH ARSHDEEP BAINS ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

AGREED TO TERMS - CDC (1)
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Arshdeep Bains on a two-year contract.

“Arshdeep had another solid season in Abbotsford as he continues to develop and mature,” said Allvin. “His game found another gear late in the AHL playoffs when he stepped up and helped lead the way offensively with several big goals. Arsh is now familiar with our system and style of play, and we expect him to push hard for a spot in September.”

Bains, 24, skated in 13 games for the Vancouver Canucks in 2024.25, scoring one goal and averaging 10:30 of time on ice. He also appeared in 50 games for the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL), registering 43 points (11-32-43), 26 penalty minutes, and a +10 plus/minus rating, as well as 24 postseason contests, posting 24 points (7-17-24), 24 penalty minutes, and a +8 plus/minus rating, helping Abbotsford win their first Calder Cup.

The 6’0”, 184lbs forward has played in 21 career NHL games, all with Vancouver, scoring one goal and adding six penalty minutes. He has also skated in 175 career AHL games with Abbotsford, registering 136 points (40-96-136), 82 penalty minutes, and a +34 plus/minus rating, and 36 postseason games, recording 31 points (11-20-31), 30 penalty minutes, and a +11 plus/minus rating.

Prior to turning pro, the Surrey, BC native suited up for 257 games across parts of five seasons with the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL), posting 209 points (77-132-209), 139 penalty minutes, and a +6 plus/minus rating, as well as 19 playoff contests, registering 10 points (4-6-10) and 16 penalty minutes.

Bains was originally signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent on March 11, 2022.

